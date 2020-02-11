LANSING — When it comes to distracted driving, Michigan is one of the safest states in the country, according to a recently released report based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.
QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA fatality data to find which states had the highest rate of distracted driving fatalities. The report used the total number of distracted driving fatalities in each state for 2013 to 2017 and ranked states on the number of distracted driving car crashes as a percentage of total fatal car crashes. States are ranked from 1 being the most distracted to 50 being the least distracted. Michigan ranked 44.
From 2013-2017, Michigan had 209 distracted driving fatalities which made up just under 3% of the total fatalities (7,080). Only Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon, and Mississippi ranked better than Michigan with Mississippi having 54 distracted driving fatalities.
When it came to the top five worst states based on distracted driving fatalities, New Mexico was No. 1 with 604 (nearly 26.5% of total fatalities) followed by New Jersey (750 at nearly 19%), Washington (626 at roughly 17.5%), Kentucky (842 at roughly 16.5%) and Hawaii (105 at nearly 16%).
The report also showed that distracted driving was on a decline during the 2013-2017 time period but there was a total of 15,546 distracted driving fatalities across the United States. Distracted driving fatalities accounted for just over 6% of all driving fatalities in 2013, and in 2017, that number was down to just over 5%.
In 2001, New York became the first state to institute a ban on using hand-held cell phones while driving. Since then, most states have followed suit with cell phone bans and penalties for use of cell phones while driving.
Public awareness campaigns have been a common voice to the dangers of distracted driving. It Can Wait, sponsored by cell phone service provider AT&T Inc., and other campaigns sponsored by cell phone providers seem to have the greatest reach. Technology also has become a solution in recent years.
Not only with hands-free talk and text but also with iPhone and Android operating systems offering solutions to prevent incoming calls and text messages, keeping incoming distractions off of phones.
On Jan. 8, 2013, former Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation prohibiting cell phone use by new drivers.
Under the law, teen drivers with a Level 1 or Level 2 Graduated Driver License are prohibited from initiating a call, answering a call, or listening to or engaging in verbal communication through a mobile phone. If ticketed, you could receive up to $295 in fines and costs.
There are, however, exceptions to the rule.
This does not apply if teens are using a voice-operated system integrated into the vehicle or if they are using a phone to report a traffic accident, medical emergency or serious road hazard; report a situation in which it is believed personal safety is in jeopardy, and report or prevent a crime or potential crime against yourself or another person.
The law banning mobile phone use, called Kelsey’s Law, is named in honor of Kelsey Raffaele, 17, of Sault Ste. Marie, who died in a mobile phone-related automobile crash in 2010.
It appears that the law might be getting modified.
House Bill 4181 aims to make it illegal for any driver under 18 to use a cell phone for any reason. It has already passed through the House by a tally of 357-87 with 21 excused. The bill was introduced by Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham. The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Jan. 8 and is still in that committee.
