In terms of how well children are doing in this part of Northern Michigan, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, according to the findings of a report released today.
The 2022 Kids Count Data Profiles, compiled by the Michigan League for Public Policy, identify state and county trends in four categories: economic security, education, health and safety, family and community.
Results of the study revealed a range of trends in this region, some promising and others disturbing.
One of the counties in the area that saw the most improvement across a variety of metrics is Missaukee County.
In almost every key trend, Missaukee County has improved compared to the base year of 2010. Trends over time include the following: children ages 0-17 in poverty, which decreased 32.2%, from 918 kids to 589; young adults 18-24 in poverty, which decreased 44%, from 293 individuals to 159; teens 15-19 who gave birth, which decreased 28.3%, from 16 individuals to 10; households in poverty and ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed), which decreased 7.6%, from 2,515 families to 2,423; confirmed victims of abuse/neglect, which decreased 19.1%, from 92 kids to 72; and children in out-of-home care, which decreased 29.8%, from 12 individuals to eight.
Missaukee County did significantly better than the statewide average in several categories, including young adults in poverty — 14.6% compared to 23.2%, students graduating on time — 87% compared to 80.5%, (although it’s also worth noting that this category declined 3.5% in the county since 2010); third-graders proficient in English, language arts and M-STEP — 52.2% compared to 42.8%; and eighth-graders proficient in math and PSAT — 45.3% compared to 36%.
The few key metrics where Missaukee did worse since 2010 were in the number of students who graduated on time and the number of families investigated for abuse or neglect, and those negative trends were relatively minor — a 3.5% decrease in graduation rates and 6.5% increase in investigations.
Other counties in the area experienced some of the improvements that Missaukee did over the last decade but also some significant declines in certain metrics.
One of the largest negative trends in the area occurred in Osceola County, which saw a 69% increase in the number of children in families investigated for abuse and neglect, from 562 children to 901 (despite the county’s population declining 0.3% from 2010 to 2020). The county also experienced a 54.5% increase in the number of confirmed victims of abuse and neglect, from 62 children to 91. In those categories, the county’s rate per 1,000 people is 172.5 and 17.4, respectively. For comparison, the statewide rate for these categories is 86.2 and 12.1, respectively. Osceola also saw significant declines in the rate of 3- and 4-year-olds in preschools, which dropped 41.8%, from 254 kids to 155.
Some positive trends in Osceola include the number of children ages 0-17 in poverty, which decreased 30.7% from 1,602 kids to 1,000; the number of young adults in poverty, which decreased 13.7% from 520 individuals to 399; the number of teens 15-19 who gave birth, which decreased 53.1%; and the number of children in out-of-home care, which decreased 40.5% from 25 kids to 14.
Like Missaukee, Osceola also exceeds the statewide average for number of kids who graduate on time — 85.6% compared to 80.5%. In most other metrics, however, Osceola does worse than the statewide average, including 3- and 4-year-olds in preschool — 23% compared to 46.7%; children with internet in the home — 81.7% compared to 92.5%; and teens 16-19 not in school or working — 17.4% compared to 6.8%.
Wexford is similar to both Missaukee and Osceola in seeing improvements in the number of children and young adults in poverty, decreasing 41.5% and 35% in those categories, from 2,103 kids to 1,201, and from 611 young adults to 374, respectively. In both of those categories, Wexford did slightly better than the statewide average.
The biggest negative trend in Wexford was in the number of deaths in adults ages 18-24, which increased 41.4%, although this figure may be a little misleading, considering that it was a difference of only one person, from three to four. Wexford also saw a decline in the number of students who graduated on time, from 356 to 311, a rate drop of 13.4%. Wexford trails the 80.5% statewide average by more than 10 percentage points in this category.
Like Missaukee, Wexford exceeds the statewide average in third-graders proficient in English, language arts and M-STEP — 45.3% compared to 42.8%; and eighth-graders proficient in math and PSAT — 41% compared to 36%. Unlike Missaukee and Osceola, however, Wexford does significantly worse in the number of students who drop out of high school, 17% compared to the statewide average of 7.7%.
The county in the area with the worst rate of student drop out — 22.2% — was Lake County, which also far exceeds the state average for poverty, with 97.7% of K-12 students eligible for free or reduced lunch, compared to 51.1% statewide.
While Lake County also did significantly worse than the statewide average in most key trends over time, the county did make some gains since 2010, including in kids and young adults in poverty — decreasing 32.6% and 17.4%, respectively; households in poverty and ALICE — decreasing 56.7%; 3- and 4-year-olds in preschool — increasing 54.9%; students graduating on time — increasing 63%; the number of teens who gave birth — decreasing 30.4%; and the number of confirmed cases of abuse and neglect — decreasing 27%.
While each county in the area had its own unique strengths and weaknesses, one area of improvement they all shared was the number of kids in poverty.
This trend wasn’t just a local phenomenon.
According to the report, a number of COVID-era changes lifted children out of poverty and assisted young adults. Federal Child Tax Credit payment amounts were increased and extended to children in families with low or no earnings, and advance monthly payments were provided to increase income stability. Child tax credit expansions lifted 114,000 Michigan children out of poverty and benefited another 1,968,000. Relatedly, the federal and Michigan Earned Income Tax Credits were expanded to 571,000 working adults without children, including young adults ages 18-24 with low incomes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.