CADILLAC — Even in a non-pandemic year, local counties don't have quite enough childcare slots.
In a pandemic year, with some childcare providers closed, there are even fewer slots available. Think Babies Michigan, in partnership with the Michigan League for Public Policy, recently released factsheets on childcare in Michigan's counties.
The report highlighted the disparity between childcare slots potentially needed and the number available; it also provided data on how childcare is funded.
But one key metric is already showing signs of improving as, even since January, more childcare providers say they're open and ready to care for kids.
As of Jan. 11, the date information was pulled for the report, 71% of childcare providers in Wexford County were open for business. Early Childhood Investment Corporation, the source of the data, this week showed Wexford County as having 98% of the county's total programs open (45 programs are open).
The 71% in January was pretty typical for the state.
"That was lower than the Michigan statewide average but a lot of other counties had similar rates of providers being closed almost a year into the pandemic, so that was one of the issues that we highlighted," said Parker James, Kids Count Policy Analyst for the Michigan League for Public Policy.
As of this week, Missaukee County daycares were 100% open, with 19 available programs, an increase from January when 14 programs were open. Osceola County was 97% open (28 programs compared to January's 24) and Lake County was 75% open (three programs compared to January's two).
But the other parts of the report are less vulnerable to fluctuation due to pandemic circumstances.
"The other ones around capacity, children living in poverty and infant and toddler care subsidy rates ... I wouldn't expect very much change at all," James said.
And those figures show that local kids are living in poverty and there aren't enough childcare slots to put them all in daycare.
Even in good times, the number of daycare slots available doesn't match up with the number of kids living in the counties.
All four counties were considered to be low capacity, James said.
"Lake County was actually considered to be a childcare desert because they had more than three kids per childcare spot. It was 3.5 kids," James said. While there isn't an agreed-upon number across the country for the ideal number of daycare slots per child (given that some kids won't need daycare due to the parent's work schedules or other arrangements, such as nannies or relatives providing care), the number he used was 1.5 because it accommodates births and families moving into the area.
Wexford County has 2.3 kids per slot; Missaukee has 2.5 and Osceola has 2 kids per slot.
"Of all counties in the state of Michigan, only one had enough spots for kids," James said. "The vast majority were in the low-capacity range."
"It puts families in a really tough position, because, you know, sometimes they have to make those hard decisions about, you know someone foregoing work or employment opportunity to stay home and take care of kids just because it's not financially, reasonable," James said.
That's especially poignant when you consider how many families struggle to make ends meet.
Almost a quarter of kids under the age of 5 in Wexford County live below the poverty level; most of the rest live in families above the poverty level but far from wealthy. In Wexford County, 12% of kids under the age of 5 live in families that earn 400% or more of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that's $106,000 in 2021. For Lake County, it's 30% below the poverty level and 6% above the threshold of four times the poverty level. Missaukee County has 19% below poverty and 8% above the 400% threshold. Osceola County was at 34% below the poverty level and 8% above the 400% threshold.
Read more here: https://mlpp.org/child-care-in-michigan-by-county/
