The downing earlier this month of multiple unidentified flying objects over U.S. airways, including one over Lake Huron, drew a lot of attention and speculation.
As novel as those incidents might appear, however, seeing strange objects in the sky is not uncommon, at least according to many people who live around here.
Residents of Northern Michigan have been reporting UFO sightings for a long time — dating back to the beginning of America’s fascination with the subject following the famous Roswell, New Mexico incident in the summer of 1947.
The Cadillac Evening News reported the first alleged sightings of UFOs by area residents on July 10, 1947.
“Cadillac has its own ‘flying saucer’ reports today, but for the skeptical an explanation was readily advanced,” the article reads.
“The ‘saucers,’ it was said in one explanation, were merely gas-filled balloons which had escaped from the hands of children attending the carnival on South Mitchell Street.”
The article goes on to describe two other accounts of the “phenomena which has kept the nation awhirl for the past week.”
“Steve Grahek, 119 1/2 South Mitchell St., and Eskel Swan, 115 West Pine St., reported, ‘We just came back from fishing on big lake and saw a silvery looking disc. We saw it very well as it was close to our boat. It had, it seems, a tail on it, silvery in color and traveling at a great speed.’
Mr. and Mrs. Milton Baldwin, East Chicago, reported two silvery discs going over Lake Mitchell Wednesday evening. They said, ‘One was low enough so that we got a good look at it. It looked like it had a light on the side of it and rose in the air like a kite.’”
Oftentimes, the UFO sightings have reasonable explanations. One such example of this occurred in 1966.
“It seems like all one has to do nowadays is look up and there’ll be a flying saucers,” the Cadillac Evening News reported.
“At least, that’s the attitude taken by various police agencies in the area. Reports of unidentified flying objects have finally been made in northwest Michigan. State police reported here this morning that a UFO report was made at the Manistee post, but investigation revealed that the ‘flying saucers’ with blinking lights were actually two planes overhead involved in refueling operations.”
A year later, on March 1, 1967, at least two reports of UFOs were received by police agencies in north-central Michigan but no evidence could be found to support the alleged sightings.
“Cadillac city police received a call around 8:30 p.m. that a bright object could be seen in the sky south of the city and the report was turned over to Michigan State Police,” the Cadillac Evening News story reads. “One MSP officer said he was in a car in the area at the time the sighting was reported but he saw nothing and could not verify the object. State Police at the Houghton Lake Post got a call about the same time that an object was in the sky in the Lake James-Shadow Lake area east of Prudenville and it was reported to have apparently landed on the north shore of Lake James. A car was dispatched to the area and officers said they could find nothing, adding that three lighted radio towers stood in the area where the sighting was reported. There was no evidence of a landing found along the lakeshore either.”
The Cadillac News in 1997 conducted a phone survey asking area residents if they believed in UFOs and 78% said they did.
Although some say they hadn’t seen one, “that doesn’t mean they don’t exist,” one caller put it.
Another caller lent an interesting perspective to the concept of flying saucers. “Yes, I believe, but I’ve never seen one,” she said. “The reason is that hundreds of people across the world believe in things they can’t see. One of them is God. If we’re so able to believe there is a god without questioning it, how do we know that there isn’t life another planet?”
Other callers said seeing is believing. “I saw one (a UFO) last year in Cadillac,” one caller said. “We have video of it. There were several in Kingsley that we saw too. They are here.”
One caller explained his disbelief in the government’s story concerning the Roswell incident. “My confidence in government reports after all these years is that it just doesn’t hold water. Why would they wait so long and give the explanation they did?”
Others were metaphysical: “Why on earth would we earthlings believe we are the only intelligent human beings in the universe,” one said.
In May of 2004, Harrietta resident Donna Billett said she saw the backyard and field behind her house light up like she had never seen before — considering it was nearly midnight and it was pitch black outside.
“I was so shocked when I saw it out the bathroom window I just stood there in awe for five minutes,” Billett said when the object appeared. “I thought it was lightning at first. It was like flipping on a light switch — the whole sky was bright.”
David Batch, professor at the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, told the Cadillac News the object may have been the planet Venus.
“Venus is probably the most mistaken object for a UFO,” Batch said. “It really attracts people’s attention right now because it is so bright.”
Batch said there is an old story that former President Jimmy Carter once reported Venus as a UFO in his younger days. Like the object seen in Harrietta, Batch said Venus is capable of changing shapes and colors during the night and is capable of leaving the sight of viewers depending on weather conditions.
In 2019, Korean War veteran Maynard Harig told the Cadillac News about his UFO experience.
“When I was in D.C., the UFO stuff was coming over my desk,” he said. “They didn’t want any of that out. But when the military would get a new aircraft, they would go up and take pictures of it in the air. One time, it took three times before we got pictures we could use because two of the times, UFO’s were off the wings.”
Cadillac resident Dave Dunford in 2007 shared four pictures with the Cadillac News of what he believed were genuine UFOs.
Dunford was photographing the Cadillac sky on Aug. 27 at about 8:30 p.m. near his residence in Pheasant Ridge.
“When I brought my camera down, I noticed something strange and silvery in the sky,” he said.
Dunford quickly shot a few frames of the silver object and ran inside his home to tell his family to come outside. He was in-and-out of his house in less than 10 seconds, but when he returned outdoors, the object was out of sight, he said.
A little disappointed, Dunford downloaded the pictures to his computer to see what his digital photos would reveal.
“I didn’t get as clear of shots as I wanted to, but you could definitely see the object and tell it wasn’t a plane or blimp,” he said of his zoomed-in photos.
Dunford’s finger then slipped on the touchpad of his laptop, and he was shocked to discover “three dark objects in the sky above the silver UFO.”
These three dark objects were not visible to Dunford when he was outside, but his 4.0 megapixel camera picked up the images and he was able to see them in an enlarged photo.
After sharing his photos with some relatives, one of Dunford’s relatives decided to zoom-in on some of her own pictures, which were taken near Mitchell Street in July 2006. Dunford calls the dark, disk-shaped object in his relative’s photos, “one of the best pictures of a UFO that I’ve ever seen — it’s just amazing.”
Peter Davenport, director of National UFO Reporting Center said he inspected the photos, and said, “none of them, in my opinion, is a photo of a genuine UFO.”
Davenport said a photo Dunford took near Mitchell Street “clearly is a bird with its wings extended.” In another photo of a silver, shiny object, Davenport said it’s not a genuine UFO craft from another world and noted “it’s blurry, it’s too far away in distance, and it’s indistinct.” He also stated that Dunford’s photo of “three dark objects is too blurry to gather enough information to determine that they are alien aircraft.”
“There’s no test that is definitive,” he added. “I cannot certify that they are not UFOs but in the final analysis I assume they are not.”
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, (a private, non-government entity) there have been numerous reports of UFOs in this region, dating from as far back as 1995 to as recently as 2017. The following are some of those reports. Keep in mind that these are unverified reports.
• An incident was reported in Evart on Jan. 5, 1995. The witnesses said they noticed a very bright light in the sky while driving in a rural part of the county. They stopped the car, and the light seemed to split into two headlights. The object approached them and went directly overhead. It looked silver and metallic, but it had no wings.
• On July 7, 2000, a witness in Cadillac reported that they saw an “oval-shaped thing in the sky, turning several times, high above the clouds.”
“I almost dismissed it as a passenger plane ... until it did a loop ... a pretty sharp loop, actually ... it went straight in another direction, and looped again ... altogether, I believe it changed direction about four times, each time making turns that I think were far too tight to have been a plane,” the witness wrote.
• Another incident in Evart was reported to have occurred on Aug. 1, 2001.
“I was traveling home from Midland toward Ludington at around 12:20 a.m. and I saw what I thought to be a shooting star tracking from south to north,” the witness reported. “I caught it early on and couldn’t make my mind up what it was, I was almost suggesting to myself that it could be a satellite due to the way it wasn’t getting brighter, when it did just that. Slowly it started to fizzle like a firework, then it grew in size getting brighter all the time and seemingly sparking, then I saw a puff of green and then it all turned a really bright burning green.”
• On Oct. 15, 2002, someone in Cadillac reported they were driving down 29 1/4 Road, heading west, when they saw a softball size ball of fire that took off to the left and disappeared.
• In Marion on Sept. 18, 2004, a witness said they saw a round shiny object overhead that climbed in a “stair-step manner like a homesick angel and was gone.”
• A third incident in Evart was reported to have occurred on Aug. 22, 2006.
“I was in the woods with a few friends, when we began to see a light that seemed to circle something,” the witness wrote. “We could not see what it was circling but it blocked the moon and clouds. It was just rotating around and around. We tried to get closer by driving but we never seemed to be able to get any closer.”
• A witness reported yet another incident in Evart on Aug. 27, 2006.
“At my brother-in-laws sitting around a campfire and being August, I was watching for meteorites in the sky when I saw a satellite coming from the south and I then noticed what looked like another satellite moving parallel to it but going in the opposite direction when all of a sudden that object got real bright and then went straight up until it went out of sight,” the witness wrote.
• In Lake City on Jan. 24, 2009, a witness reported seeing a “bright round ball in the sky.”
“It was emitting blue and red colors on the sides,” the witness wrote. “Also a tail would come out sometimes on the top, sometimes on the bottom and sometimes on the sides. It never moved in those 75 minutes. It also looked like it had a huge search light beam that would occasionally point down ... Then it quickly moved to our right. It moved so quickly that we had to change windows to see it. Then finally, it took a hard left turn and gradually vanished from site in the distance. That made me a believer.”
• A few years later, on July 25, 2012, someone in LeRoy reported seeing an object in the sky that emitted beams and changed color.
“It appeared to be a horizontal cylinder that was showing red, blue and white colors,” the witness wrote. “It went from rapid to slow and sometimes looked like it was making a ‘Z’ pattern. I then saw it shoot a white light to where it had been previously, the first place I saw it. It seemed as if it were scanning the area for something.”
• The most recent account from July 17, 2017 was reported to have occurred in Cadillac.
“Two lights about five minutes apart, going from west to east, way up traveling very fast and they were not falling stars,” the witness wrote.
