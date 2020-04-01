CADILLAC — While the fear of school ending until this fall was in the back of educators' minds when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down schools last month due to COVID-19, it appears that possibility could be a reality.
On March 27, Whitmer said during an interview on WWJ Newsradio it was "very unlikely" Michigan students will return to classrooms this school year. On the possibility of schools reopening, Whitmer said, "We are working diligently to come up with a plan to meet the needs of our kids. Anyone who's watching globally what's happening with this pandemic probably knows it's not going to be this year."
It appears the decision and the executive order making it official are coming soon. In a recent Bridge Magazine article, it stated Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order that will officially close public and private K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The Bridge article attributed that to several people directly involved in the drafting of the order or who have been informed of it.
Whitmer is expected to announce her decision on whether to close schools for the year on Thursday.
Details of the order were still being finalized Monday, but many of the "major elements" appeared to be resolved, according to the article. This will include school buildings closing for the remainder of the school year, which typically ends in June, and schools having to provide some form of remote learning for students through the remainder of the school year, according to the article.
It also was not certain if the remote learning would involve grades. The possible learning opportunities could be online, printed packets of school work that students can work on at home, or a combination of the two, but that will be determined by the individual districts. Those plans, however, will have to be approved by intermediate school districts based on resources available in the district as well as in student homes, according to the article.
Members of the Class of 2020 also will graduate even if they were currently taking courses required for graduation by the Michigan Merit Curriculum, as long as their school district determines they were on pace to graduate before the state-mandated shutdown March 16. Several school sources said they anticipated statewide graduation rates to be as high or higher than normal, according to the article.
Students K-11 also will advance at the beginning of the next school year, assuming their school district determines they were on pace to advance before the shutdown. Schools will receive their full state funding through the end of the school budget year, which runs through June 30. State funding to school districts is determined by the number of students enrolled.
Details of the plan were given to Bridge by two people familiar with the drafting of the executive order and four people who have been informed of the draft’s outlines. One high-ranking school official said the order remained “fluid,‘ and changes could be made before it is announced.
With news of the pending end of the current school year being reported but nothing official, educators were again left with little concrete guidance. On Tuesday, however, they were more inclined to believe the end of the school year announcement was coming this week.
"I did not think we would be coming back on April 13 and I did not think we would cancel the rest of the year, but I believe it now," Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said. "I wish we would have gone in two-week increments."
The biggest concern Brown said she has if Whitmer does end the current school year with an executive order is the impact of isolation on students and staff. For students, socialization is needed for them to be healthy both emotionally and physically. She also believes it will be hard for the same reasons for district staff.
Educationally, Brown said she is concerned with engagement. In particular, if Whitmer ends the school year how will her district and other districts across the state keep students and families engaged? How do they keep some type of school routine in place when families are already struggling? What is an appropriate routine?
All those questions Brown said she has been thinking about since the possibility of the school year ending became a reality. As of now, there are no concrete answers.
In case the need to use internet-based learning arose, CAPS asked families to fill out a needs survey regarding devices and internet availability. Brown said Friday that more than 2,100 of the district's 3,100 families completed the survey and now the district is looking at getting responses from those remaining families.
On Tuesday, Brown said looking at the surveys that were returned, which equates to roughly two-thirds of the district's student population, the data showed 20% lacked internet access while 40% were without a device.
"One could say with the one-third that didn't complete the survey, those percentages will be higher, but it also could be complacency," she said.
Cadillac has educational enrichment and review planned through the rest of this week and Brown said the district is planning for the same type of support for the next week. The details of the additional week of enrichment and review will be shared with students on Monday. She said with the end of the school likely coming soon, the district now will start working on a plan and how to move into more instructional learning versus enrichment and review.
Brown said any plan the district implements also would have to include a paper and pencil alternative to online.
"It will look different for different grade levels. It will vary on what students' needs are for developmental and our capacity to help students with technology and connectivity," she said.
For example, Brown said seniors who needed to complete a class to graduate started taking virtual classes this week. Brown said the district also is using this as a pilot program and if successful with the seniors it could be used for the rest of the high school's students.
Regardless, Brown said the hope is they get some additional guidance when the end of the current school year is made official by the state. Brown said she believes, however, there will be little guidance because of the uniqueness of each district and what it can provide for students.
Brown said, for now, the district is not canceling graduation or prom. Prom was scheduled for April 18, but it is not going to happen on that date. Graduation is scheduled for May 31, and Brown said it remains tentatively scheduled for that date. Whether it happens in May will depend on the state, if gatherings are allowed and if the shutdown continues into June.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Superintendent Steve Prissel said the governor's order brings with it a lot of questions.
For one thing, Prissel said they will have to brainstorm an alternative event for seniors who won't be able to enjoy graduation at the traditional time. What that alternative may be is uncertain at this time, and something Prissel said he'll have to discuss with his board of education.
Another big question is related to funding: will they be able to continue paying their staff or should they apply for unemployment benefits.
"Until we get certain clarity, we're just not sure," Prissel said.
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said, like Brown, he is confident at some point there will be no school for the rest of the current school year. For Cox, the No. 1 concern he has is the needs of special education students both at the ISD and within the member districts.
"We want to make sure we can provide services for students with IEPs. If (local districts) are providing distance learning, whether required or just for enrichment, we will have to determine how to do that with the IEP," Cox said. "We will have to figure out how to do that."
Internet connectivity and how to achieve learning opportunities in a time that includes social distancing also were concerns for Cox. After a meeting on March 27 with state superintendent Michael Rice, Cox said it is estimated that roughly one-third or 500,000 of Michigan students don't have access. He said that was due to factors such as living in a rural location or financial constraints.
Cox also said special education students who attend the ISD will also have to have their needs met. Whether that means bringing in staff to work with these students or trying to get parents or caregivers to assist will have to be determined. Again, while the stay at home order is in place, helping those students will be more difficult.
Cox said it may take the governor adding to what is considered essential service.
"We will need guidance. Once we know school is closed I'm anticipating the (Michigan Department of Education ) is not going to concede the year. I agree with that," Cox said. "We need to provide something and what that is will be different for each student. As long as the stay at home order is in place, the harder it will be."
Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere contributed to this report.
