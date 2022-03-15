Republic Services donates trash receptacles for White Pine trailhead project

CADILLAC — Trash cans aren’t the most glamorous feature of a public space but that doesn’t make them any less necessary, or expensive.
During last week’s Cadillac City Council meeting, Matt Biolette, municipal services manager for Republic Services, handed Mayor Carla Filkins a check for $5,881 for “solid waste services that are going to be located” at the proposed White Pine Trail trailhead.
Biolette said Republic Services, which provides trash pickup services for the city of Cadillac, a few years ago donated $10,000 toward development of the Cadillac Commons and when they were made aware of the opportunity to contribute to the trailhead, they jumped on it. He said Republic Services “likes to participate” in these types of projects.
Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said the money donated by Republic Services will be used to purchase three receptacles for trash and three for recyclables.
Since the end of last year, the project has been at a standstill, as council still needs to make a decision on what firm — if any — to award the contract to build the trailhead.
On Nov. 3, 2021, the city held a bid opening for the trailhead project and the following bids were received: $416,247.19 from CJ’s Excavating in Cadillac, $466,946.96 from Crawford Contracting in Mount Pleasant, $542,402.60 from Salisbury Excavating in Tustin, $569,759.50 from Malley Construction in Mount Pleasant, and $661,775.41 from Greenscape General Contracting in Lake, Michigan.
The plan calls for the trailhead to be located at the corner of Lake and Chapin streets in what is now a parking lot south of the AMVETS and After 26 Depot Cafe building.
The project originally got off the ground in 2018, when the city was awarded a grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the extension of the White Pine Trail and construction of a new trailhead. In September of 2020, council received initial bids on the project but when the lowest bid came back at $620,000, they asked Prein and Newhof to make some revisions to reduce costs.
Council ultimately chose the least expensive option put forth, which entailed putting the White Pine Trail on existing bike lanes rather than a separate trail along Lake Street which would have meant widening an existing sidewalk, or a rail-trail option behind the library.
While the bike lane option was the cheapest, it also was not eligible for DNR Trust Fund money. But there was a way to do the project without leaving money on the table: Cadillac could maximize the DNR Trust Fund grant by adding amenities back into the trailhead.
Boice said the proposal now includes a number of amenities such as bike racks, benches, a drinking fountain, bike repair station, picnic tables, garbage receptacles and map kiosks.
It also now makes use of the clocktower that had been in place for many years at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets, where the Cadillac Lofts now is located. Boice said the clocktower will be positioned over the entrance to the trailhead, allowing bicyclists to pass underneath as they enter.
Three alternate plans also have been drafted alongside the “base” plan. They include adding a “picnic shelter” area to the trailhead; completely rebuilding the parking lot as opposed to only partially rebuilding it; and adding a bike crossing at Cottage Street.
While the alternate plans would be more expensive than the base plan, Boice said they may allow the city to qualify for more of the DNR grant money.
With material costs rising over the last several months, and with some materials harder to come by, Boice said there are some uncertainties in the project’s overall price tag. To address these uncertainties, Boice said they’ve built in to the proposal a 15% contingency to allow for increases in costs up to a certain amount. If costs exceed that contingency, additional expenditures would have to be approved by a council.
Contingent on council approval, Boice said it’s possible that site work could begin this spring. She anticipated that the matter will be put on the council agenda within the next couple of meetings.
When the project begins, Boice said the northbound lane of Lake Street will be closed until it is finished. The project is estimated to take eight to 10 weeks to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.