CADILLAC — Current state representative Michele Hoitenga had a dominant lead over former state representative Joel Sheltrown at press time.
Incomplete results from the 36th Senate District had the Republican Hoitenga ahead by a significant margin over the Democrat Sheltrown. Hoitenga currently serves as the representative in the 102nd House District and Sheltrown previously served as the representative in the 103rd House District.
Under the redrawn districts, Wexford and Missaukee both are in the 36th Senate District. This district also includes Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County.
With all of Wexford's precincts reporting, Hoitenga defeated Sheltrown by a tally of 10,329 to 4,592, taking 69.22% of the votes.
With all of Missaukee's precincts reporting, Hoitenga defeated Sheltrown by a tally of 5,750 to 1,606.
With 78.57% of precincts reporting in Roscommon County, Hoitenga was ahead by a tally of 5,476 to 3,285.
Partial results in Ogemaw County showed Hoitenga ahead of Sheltrown by a tally of 2,351 to 1,458.
With 95.83% of precincts reporting in Iosco County, Hoitenga was ahead of Sheltrown by a tally of 7,079 to 4,570.
With all but one precinct reporting in Crawford County, Hoitenga was ahead of Sheltrown by a tally of 4,059 to 2,228.
With all precincts reporting in Alcona County, Hoitenga was ahead of Sheltrown by a tally of 4,042 to 1,819.
Partial results in Bay County had Hoitenga ahead of Sheltrown by a tally of 1,862 to 1,132.
Results in Kalkaska, Arenac, Oscoda, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, Manistee and Otsego counties were not available at press time.
All results are unofficial until verified by the board of canvassers later this week.
