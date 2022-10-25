CADILLAC — Two candidates will be facing off in November to win the 101st District House of Representatives seat.
Wexford County is mostly in the 101st District, which includes Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties.
Candidates running in the 101st District are Fremont resident Joseph Fox, who is running as a Republican, and Cadillac resident Amanda Siggins, who is running as a Democrat.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to respond to a questionnaire to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues.
Joseph Fox
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Joseph Dwight Fox born during Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency. Bachelors in Philosophy/Religion and Psychology from Spring Arbor College. Masters of Divinity from Calvin Theological Seminary. Masters in Counseling Psychology from Western Michigan University. Professional Degree (ABD: All But Dissertation) from Eastern Michigan University in Educational Leadership. Married over 40 years; 4 children; 11 grandchildren. Conservative Republican.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
My platform is “Fox Fighting for Faith, Family, Freedom.” These three areas have especially come under attack in recent years. I believe that our nation was built upon Faith and that it is foundational to developing strong families, and that it directly affects our freedoms. My focus on Faith sets me apart from many others. Today’s leaders need to be people of strong faith, integrity and honesty who are ready to do battle for the conservative values that have made America great. All authority proceeds from the Lord and ultimately we answer to Him. He provides objective Truth and it is our job to fight for His Truth.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest challenges fall into several areas: 1) Fighting for the lives of pre-born babies and the rights of parents. Proposal 3 is confusing and extreme and MUST be defeated. We cannot allow this ungodly agenda into our State Constitution. 2) The need for educational choice. Our next generation of leaders is being trained now and we need to provide parents and students with the tools and finances to prepare them well. Again, with parents in mind, we must remember that the parents need to be intimately involved in the education of their children. Children are NOT wards of the State. 3) Limiting the size and overreach of the government. 4) Establishing safe, secure and trustworthy election practices and elections.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Yes, there have been issues, and if not addressed, there will be issues with our future elections. The first area that needs to be addressed is the basic issue of integrity. It seems that we have succumbed as a people and nation to living by lies and half-truths that are driven by particular narratives and political philosophies instead of seeking out the Truth. Second, we must require photo ID for every voter. Third, absentee ballots should be limited to those who truly cannot come to the polls on election day. Finally, a forensic audit should take place in any situation where there were shenanigans of any sort, e.g., shutting down voting center, boxes of ballots being brought in overnight, election watchers being forced to leave the area, cardboard being placed over windows, suspected modems on voting machines, etc.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
First, we can reduce the size of government. Second, we can do a thorough evaluation of regulations and do away with the unneeded regulations and bureaucracy that drives them. Third, we can go back to being energy independent. Fourth, we can do away with the Green New Deal mentality that unrealistically thinks that we can switch totally and overnight to wind and solar technologies. Finally, we can get new leaders in our government that are of the people and for the people, i.e., not professional politicians but grassroots people who will fight for what is right.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
Provide support to local companies that can competitively get the cable and broadband systems where they are needed. We can especially open access through the state and federal forests in Western Michigan.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
Here is a syllogism that leads to an inescapable conclusion:
Premise 1: It is wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human being.
Premise 2: Abortion intentionally kills an innocent human being.
Conclusion: Therefore, abortion is wrong.
We MUST not allow Proposal 3 to become a part of our State Constitution. It permits abortion to be done up to the day of delivery. It removes any form of parental consent. It allows a counselor or a coach to take a pregnant child in for an abortion without parental consent. Our current Michigan pro-life laws need to be reinforced with a stress on the personhood of preborn children. Abortion is murder. There is forgiveness and healing for those who have been trapped by the “My life my body” lie and our society will continue to deal with those who have suffered through the trauma and guilt of abortion.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
I do not have an opinion or any major thoughts about this area at this time.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
I am a strong believer in Educational Choice and parental involvement in education from cradle to college. We have the opportunity to affect the next generation through education. It must focus on the basics (reading, writing, math, true history, computer skills) and NOT on social agendas, e.g., Critical Race Theory, Radical Gender Theory, Social and Emotional Learning. We need a system of education that allows parents the freedom to choose between public, private, Christian, charter and home education. We are training up the next generation of leaders and they need to be schooled in the basics. They need to be taught what is right, true, lovely, admirable, excellent and praiseworthy. We need an educational system that works with parents and that does NOT seek to replace parents.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
I do not have an opinion or any major thoughts about this area at this time.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No.
Amanda Siggins
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I live in Cadillac with my husband of 21 years and our three children. We are a very outdoorsy family and enjoy offroading, morel mushroom hunting, and spending time with our families. We love to engage with our kids in their dance classes, soccer, flag football, scouting, Pokemon and everything else they find interesting. Personally, I enjoy reading, traveling, getting active in politics, studying and researching issues that I encounter. My college studies have been focused on business management and political science. I am a MOPS and Girl Scouts leader. I enjoy serving on the board of the Wexford County Democratic Party and I regularly volunteer at Red Cross Blood Drives and various community events. I have a hard time saying no to volunteering when I know that it is a vital part of keeping our community strong.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I am a great choice for representative in our area because I am not the typical politician. I grew up poor and living in the country, much like the rural areas of my district. I had a difficult youth and decided to rise above it with hard work and determination to do better. I know what it’s like to struggle with many things that the people here also know about, including family addiction, poverty, homelessness and breaking out of toxic cycles. I have worked my whole life with the understanding that one must work hard, pay attention and give back to your community when you can. I raise my kids with that same philosophy, because that is what has helped me become a successful business owner and member of our society. I decided to rise above my circumstances and I want to help others do the same.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
We are facing many challenges right now that will continue until we take measures to find the root cause of the issues, and work with all parties to find solutions that best serve the populations who are affected. Housing, daycare, formula, educator and staffing shortages must be made priorities. We are also in a time where groups of people feel comfortable taking away human rights from half of our population in the form of reproductive control. This one can be solved by voting YES, on PROP 3. Then there’s the issue of Pension taxes. We need to cap the SBAC for Corporate Business Taxes at $5B instead of the current $20B to increase our budget so that we can end the pension tax for retired seniors. Private Citizens contributed $12.7B to our $35.8B State Budget, when corporations only paid in $1.6B.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
The best thing we can do to secure our elections, and to protect the tradition of a fair and legal transfer of power, and to hold those who would infringe upon that process legally accountable. With the recent sale of a local voting machine, the events of Jan 6, and those that led up to that day, we have realized that the problem lies not primarily with our tabulators and machines, but with individuals who would do harm to our election process. We have to increase the investigation and punish those who perpetrated these crimes.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
In the short term, we need to find ways to assist small businesses to be successful in hiring and retaining employees while also paying them a fair and livable wage. In the long term, we need to evaluate whether our Michigan’s Antitrust laws are being upheld and what new measures we can take to make sure that corporations can’t take advantage of the current climate by price gouging in already turbulent market conditions.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
We should consider adding broadband to municipal options for services like we have for water, garbage, recycling, etc. Not only would this help local areas better serve the needs of people who live there, but it would put any profits from that service into the community in which they live. Charter Communications has a subsidy program with the state to lower costs for low-income families, but it doesn’t help those in areas where broadband hasn’t even been installed yet. Our Federal budget is $6.2T and the FCC estimated it would cost $80B to fully install Broadband internet across the country. This is something we could do if we had the right group of people in Congress. We could resolve this issue by electing representatives like myself who actually make this a priority.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
Recognizing bodily autonomy for every citizen is essential in a free society. At 17 I experienced a dangerous molar pregnancy. My doctor had to rush me in to the hospital for an immediate medical abortion. I was in grave danger due to internal hemorrhaging that threatened my life and future fertility. We suffered three subsequent miscarriages that led to procedures to protect my health that would be banned had I not had constitutionally protected bodily autonomy. Now we have three beautiful children. That painful journey provided a unique perspective into the dangers of limiting medical intervention and choice.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
Utilizing more early education programs, after school programs, and creating day care centers would not only attract young families to the area, but it would help those who already live here return to work full time. Day cares are seldom available when you need them and when you have multiple children, it can often cost as much as you make it a day at work. In today’s working environment, reliable internet is a must. We are failing our rural areas by not working harder to include them in this new internet based workforce. Installing broadband would greatly help in that aspect. We could work harder to provide free or affordable training in the trades, masonry, construction, plumbing, etc, to help adults learn new skills and fulfill the gap in what is needed and the learning opportunities available. Right now these options are limited in Northern Michigan.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
The pandemic exposed and exacerbated gaps in student achievement in Michigan and the world. As we returned to previous norms we found that student achievement had suffered. Students and teachers are experiencing unprecedented stress as they struggle to catch up to benchmarks created before the great pause. With laser focus on “catching up” we forget that those benchmarks were created in a different time. We ignore critical factors for academic success including relationship, and a feeling of personal achievement. Of course schools need adequate funding and sound leadership to provide all the support for students and teachers to recover from hard times, and thrive in a promising tomorrow.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
Yes, we can continue to develop Brownfield locations and work with EGLE to reuse old factories and other buildings used in the past. This can reduce the impact on sensitive environments and offset costs of development for new construction sites. We can also help our current manufacturing companies to diversify toward making products that meet current market demands. As the needs of our economy change, we need to help the current businesses stay relevant and necessary so that they can remain open and thriving.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
Yes, when I was a minor, I was convicted of driving without insurance. After being emancipated from a troubled home as a teenager, I had to support myself. I needed my vehicle to work, but couldn’t afford both rent and insurance at the same time. I was young and struggling, which drove me to make a desperate decision. I not only learned from my mistakes but work hard to support youth and families so they do not suffer the same difficult circumstances I did. I use every day of my life to be a better person than I was the day before. I have dedicated my life to helping others get out of difficult circumstances and to be productive members of our community.
