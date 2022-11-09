CADILLAC — While not all the results had come in by press time, it appeared as though Republican candidate for the 101st House District Joseph Fox had a sizeable lead over Democratic candidate Amanda Siggins.
Under the redrawn maps, Wexford County is mostly in the 101st District, which includes Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties.
With all precincts reporting in Wexford County, Fox was ahead of Siggins by a tally of 8,360 to 4,471, taking 65.15% of votes. Fox defeated Siggins in all the precincts, with percentages as high as 72.13% — in Springville Township — and as low as 53.33% — in the city of Cadillac's second precinct.
With about 90% of precincts in Newaygo County reporting, Fox was ahead by a tally of 13,861 to 5,753.
With 50% of precincts in Lake County reporting, Fox was ahead by a tally of 2,238 to 1,466.
Results from Mason and Oceana counties were not available at press time.
All results are unofficial until verified by the board of canvassers later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.