CADILLAC — Voters in the 36th Senate District and 101st Senate District have chosen two Republicans to represent them in the Michigan Legislature.
By an overall tally of 86,394 to 44,074, Republican Michele Hoitenga defeated Democrat Joel Sheltrown in the 36th Senate District, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties.
This district also includes Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County. Throughout the entire district, Hoitenga took 66.22% of votes.
In Wexford County, Hoitenga defeated Sheltrown by a tally of 10,329 to 4,592, taking 69.22% of the votes. In Missaukee County, Hoitenga defeated Sheltrown by a tally of 5,750 to 1,606.
Hoitenga currently serves as the representative in the 102nd House District and Sheltrown previously served as the representative in the 103rd House District.
“I’m humbled by the outpouring of support I have received across our new senate district,” Hoitenga said. “I’m ready to move forward, past campaign mode, and focus on bringing forth solutions to the issues impacting our region. We’ve got work to do and I’m ready to serve.”
Sheltrown firstly congratulated Hoitenga and wished her luck in her new position.
“I knew it was going to be an uphill battle,” Sheltrown said about running in Northern Michigan as a Democrat in this day and age. “Straight ticket voters killed me. My form of politics — centrists — doesn’t fly, at least not currently in this partisan environment. Some told me I should run as a Republican but that’s not me. I’m not going to change my stripes just to win. It’s not about winning, it’s about doing the right thing.”
In the House of Representatives 101st District, voters chose another Republican, Joseph Fox, over Democrat Amanda Siggins.
Under the redrawn maps, Wexford County is mostly in the 101st District, which includes Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties.
District-wide, Fox defeated Siggins by a tally of 27,566 to 13,099, taking 67.79% of votes.
In Wexford County, Fox defeated Siggins by a tally of 8,360 to 4,471, taking 65.15% of votes. Fox defeated Siggins in all the precincts, with percentages as high as 72.13% — in Springville Township — and as low as 53.33% — in the city of Cadillac’s second precinct.
In Lake County Fox defeated Siggins by a tally of 2,238 to 1,466.
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the Michigan State Representative for the people of the 101st District,” Fox wrote in a statement to the Cadillac News.
“I am eager to continue the fight for faith, family, and freedom in the 101st District and in Lansing. Your vote of confidence provides momentum for taking the next right step in serving the Lord and the people of this area. Please pray that I will be granted the wisdom and discernment to carry out the tasks before me. Thanks be to the Lord and to all who have placed their confidence in me.”
Siggins said she wanted to congratulate Fox on his campaign and his win.
“Although I don’t think it’s the best thing for our district or our people here, I do appreciate the efforts by his family, his friends and all the work he did,” Siggins wrote in a statement.
“I hope that he is willing to work with all people, especially those with opposing viewpoints. I hope that he understands the gravity of representing a diverse population of people with an open mind for progress and equality.
“I hope that he addresses the poverty in Lake County, the bridge that’s out near Baldwin, and helps people shift careers with training into the building trades. There are many problems we have that continue to go unaddressed and I hope that he takes the time to do so ... Good luck to him and this incredible journey he’s now on.”
