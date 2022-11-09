With multiple precincts in several counties still not reporting, the Michigan senate races for two districts involving Lake and Osceola counties were still undetermined as clocks neared 2 a.m. Wednesday.
But like much of the region, Republicans were leading in those races.
In the 33rd District Senate race, Republican Rick Outman led both Democratic opponent Mark Bignell and Libertarian candidate Jay Gillotte. Outman had a tally of 17,909 while Bignell had 9,610 and Gillotte 613. The district includes part of Lake County.
In the 34th Senate race, which includes 11 counties including Lake and Osceola, Republican Roger Hauck had a sizable lead over Democrat Christine Gerace and U.S. Taxpayer candidate Becky McDonald. Hauck had 34,132 votes while Gerace had 17,020. McDonald had a tally of 1,276 votes in the incomplete election.
Regardless of the outcome, the final tally will be unofficial until the board of canvassers from each county approves the results, which should occur in the next few days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.