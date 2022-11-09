In an area that historically votes for Republican, three Republican Michigan House of Representatives candidates were leading during Tuesday's General Election.
In the 100th District, Republican Tom Kunse was leading Democrat Nate Bailey by the tally of 24,653 to 11,207. The district includes Osceola County and part of Lake County.
In the 104th District, incumbent Rep. John Roth was leading to retain his seat against Democrat opponent Cathy Albro by a tally of 2,234 to 1,064. This district includes parts of Wexford County.
In similar fashion, 105th District Rep. Ken Borton was leading to retain his seat against Democrat Adam Wojdan by a tally of 6,499 to 2,031. The district includes all of Missaukee County.
