LAKE CITY — Republicans gathered in Lake City on May 6 to speak about party unity and aspirations to retake the House of Representatives.
The Missaukee County Republican's Lincoln Day Dinner was held a the Countryside Grill in Lake City; Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock was there as keynote speaker.
In advance of her remarks, Maddock told the Cadillac News that wherever she goes in the state, voter integrity "is probably the number one issue."
"Our party is working very close with the legislature, Senate and House, about the packages that they're bringing forward, and we have a plan of our own if those two things fail," Maddock said. She declined to elaborate. "If the governor doesn't sign any of the packages that the legislature has put forward, we're working on our own plan B. I can't really go into any more details."
Republicans are determined, Maddock said.
Maddock and others spoke about redistricting, instructing fellow Republicans to keep an eye on the process; Michigan is re-drawing district lines following a voter referendum in 2018 that established an independent commission.
Though Missaukee County is already a conservative bastion, Maddock noted that downstate, she's seeing more parents become politically motivated following pandemic restrictions.
Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, was also at the dinner. In remarks to the crowd, he shared concerns about redistricting and voter integrity, calling Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Michigan's "most partisan ... ever imagined."
In remarks to the newspaper, the congressman criticized Benson's decision to unsolicited applications for absentee ballots in 2020.
"Even in my house, where kids are no longer even registered to vote in our house, we're receiving applications for absentee ballots. And so you'd have to ask the question, where did the Secretary of State, get the list that they sent it out to and why?" Moolenaar said.
State Sen. Curt VanderWall said the day's message was about unity and sticking together. The Cadillac News asked him what the unifying force in the Republican Party should be.
"It's gotta be the leadership, and who we have at the helm—and making sure we have good communication," VanderWall said. "We've sometimes failed to make sure that that message gets pushed throughout the communities, and that's going to be our number one focus."
State Rep. Daire Redon, R-Lake City, gave the invocation; it was the National Day of Prayer. Rendon told the Cadillac News she, too was eager to hear the plan for organizing the party ahead of the next election.
Turnout is always an important strategy.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten, chair of the party in Missaukee County, said the Democratic Party is "overplaying their hand" and he's optimistic that the party will prevail.
But it's not a foregone conclusion, DenHouten said, and encouraged new people to join the party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.