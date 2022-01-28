LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about multiple tax cuts during her annual State of the State Address Wednesday including one that would repeal the retirement tax, but some Republican lawmakers say it is time for action not talk.
Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, was one of those Republicans. She criticized Whitmer for failing to put forth comprehensive tax relief ideas during the annual address as inflation, shortages and supply chain disruptions have sent costs soaring.
“Republicans in the Legislature have continually called for tax breaks to help hard-working people and their families. This is a major priority. People have seen rising costs due to inflation and have gone through incredible hardship the past several months,” Hoitenga said. “I fear with the giant influx of federal dollars to assist in COVID-19 response, the governor is more focused on spending and supporting bigger government through tax increases. That’s not the right approach for the people of Michigan.”
Federal rules generally have prohibited the use of one-time COVID relief and infrastructure funds to lower taxes. However, the state’s own tax revenues have outperformed previous expectations. The latest Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference projects $7 billion combined on the state’s general fund and school aid fund balance sheets, which is unprecedented.
Instead of seeking to raise taxes, Hoitenga said the funding should create the ability to aggressively pursue broad relief in needed areas — such as repealing the pension tax. Hoitenga said she appreciated Whitmer emphasizing the need to address the pension tax, but now is the time to follow through to get this done.
“I have been supportive of repealing the pension tax since taking office, and I committed to seeing this reform get across the finish line for our seniors,” she said.
Over the coming years, Whitmer’s proposal to repeal the retirement tax would exempt public pensions and restore deductions for private retirement income, including private-sector pensions, withdrawals from individual retirement accounts (IRAs), and the portion of a 401k account that is subject to an employer match.
Whitmer also wants to restore the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit to its original amount and deliver an average tax refund of nearly $3,000 to over 730,000 working people. Boosting the Earned Income Tax Credit back to its original amount would pull more than 22,000 Michiganders out of working poverty and help over 730,000 people keep the heat on, repair their car, or pay an apartment deposit, according to Whitmer.
Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, said the governor’s speech appeared to open the door significantly to bipartisan discussions on various issues important to both Democrats and Republicans.
“It was a positive, upbeat speech,” VanderWall said. “You can certainly tell it’s campaign season ... she pulled out all the stops.”
VanderWall said it was heartening to hear the governor mention her support for mental health legislation, including a Senate bill he introduced. He said he also supports tax cuts proposed by the governor but added he believes they should be broadened to include everyone in the population, not just certain segments.
VanderWall said he also would have liked Whitmer to address in more detail what she plans to do to address the mental health impacts of COVID in the classroom. In particular, VanderWall said schools downstate that receive the lion’s share of COVID relief funding should be returning to in-person learning like the schools up north have done.
“We need to hold them accountable,” VanderWall said. “Not being in school is causing mental health problems ... and students are severely behind in reading and math. They can do the same thing down there we’re doing up here.”
While VanderWall thought Whitmer’s speech overall was good, like Hoitenga, he now expects her to walk the walk.
“She mentioned the word, ‘bipartisan’ several times in her speech,” VanderWall said. “She opened the door pretty wide, so we’ll give her a lot more of those types of proposal now that she’s requesting them. You gotta do what you say, or don’t say it at all. I hope she’s willing to work with us on that.”
The Cadillac News reached out to Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, but did not hear back by press time.
