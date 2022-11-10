The Michigan senate races involving Lake and Osceola counties, followed trend of other contested races in region as they were won by both Republican candidates after all precincts had reported Wednesday.
In the 33rd District Senate race, with seven of seven counties reporting Wednesday, Republican Rick Outman had defeated both Democratic opponent Mark Bignell and Libertarian candidate Jay Gillotte. Outman won the seat with 76,700 while Bignell had 36,743 and Gillotte 2,424. The district includes part of Lake County.
Lake County voters cast 1,942 votes for Outman, while Bignell received 1,167 votes. Gillotte ended with 65 votes from Lake County voters in the nine voting precincts within the district.
In the 34th Senate race, which has a footprint of 11 counties including Lake and Osceola, Republican Roger Hauck was the winner Democrat Christine Gerace and U.S. Taxpayer candidate Becky McDonald. Hauck had 71,200 votes while Gerace had 36,777. McDonald had a tally of 2,683 votes.
In Lake County, Hauck earned 1,288 votes while Gerace had 567 and McDonald 63. In Osceola County, Hauck received 7,338 votes to Gerace’s 2,575. McDonald received 237. Hauck netted just over 71% of the total vote to win the seat.
These final tallies are unofficial until the board of canvassers from each county approves the results, which should occur in the next few days.
