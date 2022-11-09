In an area that historically votes for Republican candidates, three Northwest Michigan GOP candidates won Michigan House of Representatives elections during Tuesday's General Election.
In the 100th District, Republican Tom Kunse defeated Democrat Nate Bailey by the tally of 26,91to 12,452 with four of four counties reported Wednesday. The district includes Osceola County and part of Lake County.
Kunse won the senate seat with just over 68% of the vote with all four counties within the district reported. In Osceola County, he received 735 votes, while Bailey received 235. In Lake County, Kunse received 1,046 votes while Bailey received 336 on his way to victory.
In the 104th District, incumbent Rep. John Roth won the election to retain his seat against Democrat opponent Cathy Albro by a tally of 29,577 to 17,611. This district includes parts of Wexford County.
He received 1,407 votes in Wexford County while Albro received 523. Overall, with all six counties reporting, Roth received nearly 63% of the vote to be elected and he received nearly 73% in Wexford County on his way to victory.
Similarly, 105th District Rep. Ken Borton won Tuesday's election to retain his seat against Democrat Adam Wojdan by a tally of 31,044 to 13,691. The district includes all of Missaukee County.
Borton earned 5,703 votes to Wojdan’s 1,570 in Missaukee County. With all seven counties accounted for Wednesday, results showed Borton earned more than 69% of the vote to earn the victory.
Until the results were certified by each county's board of canvassers, the results would remain unofficial. While some counties such as Wexford had that meeting planned for Wednesday, it may take more time for results to become certified.
