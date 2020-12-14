Research your toy purchases

CADILLAC — Dana Nessel had big plans for 2020. Michigan’s Attorney General had hoped to hold a series of town halls regarding consumer protection statewide. And then COVID happened and those plans had to change.
Instead, the AG’s office has been making videos for consumers and regularly warns people about the various scams that are out there.
With Christmas approaching, Nessel is also addressing toy safety.
One of her first tips is to pay attention to the ages listed on the box.
That’s especially important when you’re buying for toddlers and babies who are still putting things in their mouths.
“It’s a choking hazard for children,‘ Nessel told the Cadillac News during an interview. “People just need to be really careful and really sort of examine the toy or spend as much time as you can, trying to find out what components are involved in that particular toy before they purchase it, and understanding that it can be a significant issue for a child.‘
You also need to consider your child as an individual and not just an age range.
Thaddaeus Gommessen, owner of Toy Town in Cadillac, said his own 4-year-old is still putting things in his mouth.
“I would just encourage all parents or grandparents to at least be aware of what they’re giving,‘ Gommessen said.
Small parts and latex balloons are significant choking hazards.
Nessel is also cautioning parents about toys with small, high-powered magnets and button batteries, both of which can hurt kids if ingested. Other things to consider include the loudness of toys (too loud can damage your hearing) and items with long cords or strings, which can pose a strangulation risk.
Nessel recommends researching toys before you buy them.
In addition to consumer reviews online, you can also look up the product on a Consumer Product Safety Commission website, saferproducts.gov.
In addition to product recalls, you can also read reports from other consumers who have encountered safety or other problems with products.
Gommessen said he appreciates the AG’s advice to research products before buying them.
“I would say that a majority of my customers are very conscious of what they give to their children,‘ Gommessen said. “I think honestly that no matter what it is, there’s no possible way the government can protect everybody from everything; it’s just not possible. People have to take responsibility for themselves. I think that this community does a pretty good job of doing that, for sure.‘
But there are other ways the government can help you out.
Nessel urges you to reach out to the AG’s office about products you’re considering purchasing.
“We really encourage people to call our office if they have any questions at all about a product, and we can answer those questions,‘ Nessel said.
“I always say to folks, this is what you pay your tax dollars for,‘ Nessel said, in reference to getting assistance from the state government.
The Michigan AG’s Consumer Protection Division can be reached at 877-765-8388. You can also look up the AG’s dangerous toys guide at https://www.michigan.gov/documents/ag/2020ToyGuide_708075_7.pdf.
