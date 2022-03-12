CADILLAC — People changed their behaviors in many ways following the arrival of the coronavirus, and those changes may have impacted the number of babies conceived in the area.
Provisional data obtained by the Cadillac News from the state’s Division for Vital Records and Health Statistics show that fewer babies than normal were born in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties following the start of the pandemic, especially during 2021.
Siddharth Chandra, Michigan State University professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, said the dip in births is reminiscent of what happened following the arrival of the Spanish Flu in 1918.
“We’re seeing history repeat itself,” said Chandra, who has done extensive research comparing the two pandemics. (see link above)
Analyzing the data, Chandra identified a “baby bust” in area counties beginning in January 2021 and becoming especially noticeable in March, April and May. Chandra calculated that the deviation from the typical number of births during those months — using 2017, 2018 and 2019 for comparison — to be 15-20 fewer babies per month.
Chandra also identified a dip in births in the statewide data, although it occurred a couple months earlier than in local counties, around the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. He theorized that this could have been the result of the native version of the coronavirus hitting the heavily populated, southern areas of the state first and not being felt in sparsely populated Northern Michigan until months later.
Nine months prior to the start of the baby bust in Northern Michigan was early summer 2020, when there still were many unknowns associated with the nascent pandemic. Chandra speculated that people might have made the decision not to conceive at that time, instead waiting a few months for the situation to come into focus.
Another factor potentially impacting births is the disruption of wedding plans last year — a possible topic of future research for Chandra.
Comparing the COVID pandemic to Spanish flu, Chandra found a similar pattern, with the bust beginning to manifest itself about nine months after October 1918, when influenza arrived in Northern Michigan.
Like the current pandemic, Chandra said behavioral changes likely contributed to fewer babies being born amid the Spanish flu pandemic; such changes included lockdowns and quarantines that increased physical distance between people, in addition to people deciding not to have babies in the middle of a pandemic.
Unlike COVID-19, however, which mainly affects the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, the Spanish flu disproportionately impacted people between the ages of 20-40, which are prime child-bearing years.
Medical records show a spike in stillbirths, premature births and mothers dying while giving birth. Chandra said these deaths, in addition to the deaths of young people who may have ended up having children, likely contributed to the decline in birth rates.
Chandra commented that researchers tend to look at data in a cold and impersonal way but it’s crucial not to overlook the real, human toll that the Spanish flu had on people and families at that time.
Heartbreaking reports of death and illness among young people were common, including in the pages of the Cadillac Evening News.
“The brave fight for life made by Harry S. Worden was not equal to the demands of the disease, and the young man passed away at his home on Division Street,” reads a report in the Oct. 28, 1918 issue of the Cadillac Evening News. “Those who had the privilege here of best knowing Harry Worden speak of him in terms of highest praise, as a possessor of manly attributes and as one well worthy of friendship and esteem.”
In at least one case, the flu wiped out an entire family.
“Very heavy has the hand of affliction been laid upon one Wexford County home,” the Cadillac Evening News reported on Nov 19. “First removing the life of the father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Palmitier, whose funerals were held yesterday in Boon. And last evening the little daughter, 4 years of age, was taken by death with the same disease, influenza, and a little boy, 7 years of age, so ill at this time that he is not expected to live.”
The services of nurses were in short supply, with households clamoring for medical professionals to tend to the constant needs of stricken loved ones.
“The need for nurses here is getting much more acute,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “Doctors say that there is an element of the tragic involved as families which do not need nurses insist on retaining them while death threatens some cases merely because nurses cannot be obtained.”
The good news is that since the COVID pandemic didn’t affect young people to nearly the same degree as the Spanish flu did, dips in birth rates may be temporary.
Evidence supporting this theory is a noticeable “baby boomlet” that occurs in area counties a few months after the bust. Chandra said it’s possible that once more was known about how the pandemic would affect individuals and society, some who waited to conceive in summer 2020 decided to go ahead with their plans a few months later.
Since many of those who died in the Spanish flu were of child-bearing age, the drop in birth rates at that time was more-or-less permanent, Chandra said.
One potential caveat to this observation, however, was a baby boom that occurred well after the Spanish flu pandemic was over, in 1922. This could have been the result of people who lost partners or spouses remarrying or finding new partners, then having children. It might also be the effect of men returning home from World War I and having children, similar to the Baby Boom that occurred following World War II, Chandra said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.