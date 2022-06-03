CADILLAC — A campaign has been started to compel local authorities to make signage and road enhancements to the intersection of 32 and 37 roads, where a deadly crash occurred Tuesday.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, a Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on East 32 Road about 1:48 p.m. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the South 37 Road junction and was struck by a southbound Buick Regal.
The driver and backseat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Debra-Ann Brabazon, who has lived in the area since 2007, said something needs to be done at the intersection to get drivers’ attention.
“Enhancement such as yellow flashing lights on the north and southbound lanes of S 37 road and/or red flashing lights on the stop signs on the eastbound and westbound lanes of E 32 Road would create a visual notification more high profile than the current faded signs,” Brabazon wrote in an online petition she created to gather signatures of those in support of changes to the intersection. “Chatter strips on E 32 road could potentially alert motorists of the impending stop signs to avoid future accidents. Perhaps a visual reminder of a 55 MPH speed limit sign on S 37 road near E 32 intersection and up past E 30 road would be a good reminder to motorists who think an unsigned road is carte blanche for a free for all gas pedal. Please help us make this stretch of road safer for all motorists and residents. NO MORE LIVES LOST!”
Check out the full petition here: https://www.change.org/p/change-traffic-signals-at-e32-and-s37-roads-haring-township-wexford-county-michigan?recruiter=16587824&recruited_by_id=73a74170-e1a4-11ec-8d71-4d6a0ffc06cb&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard
Brabazon told the Cadillac News that for as long as she’s lived in the area, motorists have driven too fast on the roads leading to the intersection, especially between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m., when they’re rushing to get to school.
“I’m afraid to pull out sometimes on my driveway, because people are just racing by,” Brabazon said. “The whole community is affected by loss. It rips me up. All we’re asking is for a new sign.”
Brabazon isn’t the only resident in the area who believes something should be done at the intersection.
About a month ago, Toby Danford was one of the first people at the scene of a crash at the same location; he helped a man get out of his overturned vehicle.
Danford said he hears stories all the time from his neighbors about the intersection, stories of near-misses resulting from someone blowing through one of the stop signs.
He said he’s not sure why the intersection seems to be a magnet for incidents but theorized it might have something to do with the high speed that motorists travel on 37 Road, coupled with poor visibility of the stop signs and the intersection due to overhanging branches and an incline in the roadway leading to the spot.
He said he’s contacted the Wexford County Road Commission several times about the intersection but so far nothing has been done.
Road Commission Engineer Manager Karl Hanson said there have been two incidents at the intersection in the last 10 years (not including this year so far) — one in 2012 when a vehicle slid through the intersection amid inclement weather and one in 2018 that involved a vehicle rear-ending another vehicle.
Data collected by the University of Michigan and available on michigantrafficcrashfacts.org also indicates that there have been two minor crashes in close proximity to the intersection in the last 10 years.
So far this year, however, there have been two incidents — the one that occurred Tuesday and one that occurred about a month ago.
With the exception of the incident that occurred Tuesday, there has never been a fatal crash at the intersection, which Hanson said has appropriate signage and good sight distance all ways.
He said they take a number of factors into consideration when deciding whether or not to make changes to signage or roadways. In this case, he said they’ll take into consideration the two most recent crashes, as well as information they receive from the police investigation into the fatal crash.
“There are a lot of factors that can lead to a crash,” Hanson said. “If there were drugs or alcohol involved; if it was snowing or raining; if the sun was shining in the driver’s eyes (for example).”
If they identify a crash trend resulting from conditions at the site that could be mitigated with signage enhancements or other upgrades, they will make them.
He said they generally don’t make changes to a roadway or intersection based on comments from the public, which they receive on a daily basis.
For one thing, Hanson said they have to make sure that whatever changes they make actually address the cause of a problem — if there is one.
“We take every incident like this seriously,” Hanson added. “If there’s a pattern and something you can do to fix it, we will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.