CADILLAC — With results from residential well testing starting to come in, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy confirmed elevated levels of PFAS chemicals have been found in multiple Haring Township homes.
The testing was needed after elevated levels of one of the PFAS chemicals were detected at the Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center in the fall during quarterly testing.
EGLE spokesperson Scott Dean said the department has received 16 residential wells test results for PFAS so far and three of those 16 homes had PFAS detections above the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services values.
Dean said one of the three homes exceeded the acceptable level for the PFAS chemical Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA, which is the compound that was detected at the CTC. He said the home tested at 19 parts per trillion for PFNA. The comparison value is 6 ppt, according to Dean.
The second home tested for elevated levels of Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid, or PFOS, Dean said. The third home exceeded the values for both PFOS and PFOA. Both exceeded the comparison values by 2 ppt, which was 10 ppt test results versus the comparison values of 8 ppt.
“Any homes that were sampled by EGLE’s contractor and had any detection of PFAS (13 total)will be provided with a free point-of-use filter,” Dean said. “MDHHS and District Health Department No. 10 are coordinating logistics for filter installation and distribution.”
Dean also said EGLE is planning to expand the residential well sampling to the west of John R Road in Haring Township.
Audrey Wood and her family’s home was the third home with elevated levels of PFAS.
Once news started coming out late last year about elevated levels of the PFAS chemicals at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, she has had elevated interest in the cause and if her home and family were in danger. With her husband Tyler Bassett and their four children, including an infant, all living at the John R Road home, to say she is worried and frustrated would be an understatement.
“I understand there are bigger issues in the world right now, but we are being poisoned,” Audrey said. “I had been pregnant and [PFAS] crosses into the placenta and breast milk. It is hard to know I’m poisoning my baby by feeding him and my other kids too. There hasn’t been much communication. I know they can only do so much, but it is frustrating.”
Audrey said although she and her husband have lived in the Cadillac area for most of their lives, they only recently moved into the John R Road home. They have talked about potentially drilling a new well, but there are no guarantees that a new well will be PFAS free.
She also questions if their home’s drinking water having elevated levels of PFAS impacts their property value? Then, of course, there is the question of what the source of the contamination is.
Ultimately, she wants to know the answer to these questions and if they can get a water filtration system for their entire house. Currently, they are only slated to get a point of use filter. Although she appreciates that filter, it is not a solution to their water usage issue and how water is used in their home.
“I was told the filter would be installed in a couple of weeks for a short-term solution, but we have not been told anything since we were told the levels were elevated,” she said. “We are using the water and I was told it is a long-term health risk and not a short-term one. But I mean, it doesn’t make it any easier. It is frustrating knowing I’m giving my children dirty water.”
In October, the CTC was alerted to a test result showing one of the PFAS chemicals had elevated levels in one of its wells.
Another quarterly test was performed late last year and it showed PFNA was 5 nanograms per liter. That reading is below the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L. Previously, PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well.
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals until October’s testing results showed the elevated levels of PFNA.
Although the CTC’s well previously showed elevated levels of PFNA, the other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The EPA has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states, including Michigan, have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guidelines, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
When the elevated level was detected, a letter was sent home with CTC students, penned by Rigling. A public notice also was placed on the entrances of the CTC.
On Dec. 21, residential wells near the CTC were tested for elevated levels of PFAS.
