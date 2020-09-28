CADILLAC — Want a brand-new apartment with a view of the lake and steps away from downtown restaurants and shops?
You can have it (though you’ll pay a premium for a view of the lake; units that face away from the lake are cheaper).
The Cadillac Lofts are open. Residents began moving in just after Labor Day.
Of the 42 residential units in the building, 15 are spoken for (not everyone has moved in yet), according to Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investment at Michigan Community Capital, the non-profit organization that is the project’s developer.
The Lofts are the first project of its type in many years; it had been so long since there was this kind of development in Cadillac that funding it was tricky, experts have said since the project began being discussed in 2017. In 2018, MCC got involved.
Because of MCC’s non-profit status, the organization is able to accept an anticipated 2% return on investment.
The Cadillac Lofts, built where the Oleson’s Grocery Store used to be at Mitchell, Cass and Shelby Streets, is a $9.2 million project funded through investment from MCC as well as a $2.4 million loan from Huntington Bank. Grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have funded about $4 million of the project’s cost. EGLE gave nearly $1 million for site preparation because of prior contamination of the site.
There’s a lot riding on the project’s success.
Since lenders tend to shy away from projects without “comparables‘ in the area, if the Cadillac Lofts is successful, would-be developers will be able to use the Lofts as evidence that their projects can work. That should help them secure funding.
“The nonprofit is trying to tip the scales to make it make more financial sense for a private investor in the future,‘ Crowley previously told the Cadillac News about MCC’s mission and the purpose of the Cadillac Lofts.
In addition to the 42 residential units, the whole first floor of the Cadillac Lofts building is set aside for commercial space. A Jimmy Johns franchise is expected to open in November; the rest of the commercial space is not yet spoken for.
“The remaining 5,800 commercial square feet (plus huge patio) is still available,‘ Crowley said in an email to the Cadillac News. “We have the ability to subdivide into smaller spaces.‘
Crowley arranged for the newspaper to tour some of the residential units last week.
Daniella Bell, regional vice president and associate broker for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors, is managing the move-in process.
“They are young professionals moving back into the area with a job. Which is fantastic.‘ Bell said. “I believe a couple of them have roots in Cadillac. But there are some new to Cadillac.‘
Studio apartments at the Cadillac Lofts range from $642-749; one-bedrooms are $700-875 and two-bedrooms are $1,250-1,295. To learn more, visit thecadillaclofts.com or email Leasing@uptownflint.org.
A second, $10 million building is also planned.
