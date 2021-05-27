MANTON — As fire crews continued working to contain the "Colfax Fire" in Greenwood Township, residents began to survey the damage on Wednesday.
Some residents said the fire didn’t reach their property, but they still evacuated due to safety concerns.
Amber Mohler, a township resident, said she could see the smoke and a little bit of flame from her vantage.
“I was mowing the yard and I could see the black smoke,‘ Mohler said.
Mohler evacuated the area around 5 p.m. and said she was able to return home around 10 p.m. As a precaution, she said she placed her four animals, two cats and two dogs, in their cages for night, in case they needed to leave again.
Another township resident, Shane Willis, said his property did sustain some damages, but none to his home. He said the fire went around his property and melted some equipment and the taillight on his truck.
“It went all around the home and stayed in the treeline,‘ Willis said. “We got out lucky.‘
On his way home from work, Willis said he ran into the police barricades and had to be escorted to his home to rescue his dogs. Willis said the doghouse he was building was also partially burnt, but didn’t sustain significant damage.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources continued fire suppression efforts Wednesday after staying at the fire site all night long.
The fire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, is currently estimated at 425 acres.
As of Wednesday afternoon, DNR spokesman Kerry Wieber said the fire was 70% contained, with a total fire perimeter estimated at 5.2 miles.
Emergency responders from multiple agencies responded late Tuesday afternoon to engage in fire suppression and evacuation efforts, including 29 DNR firefighters, a DNR Incident Management Team, a DNR spotter (detection) airplane, DNR Law Enforcement, the U.S. Forest Service Air Attack team including four Fire Boss single-engine air tankers and one Type 1 helicopter.
Also assisting were numerous volunteer fire departments including Buckley, Paradise, Fife Lake/Springfield, Whitewater, Colfax/Greenwood, City of Manton, Blair, Green Lake, Homestead, Cherry Grove, Selma, Haring, Cedar Creek, South Branch and Boon. The Michigan State Police, Wexford County Emergency Management and Grand Traverse County Emergency Management.
Thanks to the combined efforts of all cooperating agencies, including approximately 42,000 gallons of water dropped by aircraft, there was a reduced need for firefighters assigned to work on suppression efforts Wednesday, Wieber said.
Currently, 4.1 miles of the fire line perimeter has containment line completed, Wieber said, with the remaining 1.1 miles in progress. The fire area is located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road, and primarily south of 8 Road.
The fire area received about 0.1 inches of rain overnight, which aided the efforts of fire crews monitoring the fire throughout the night. Scattered rain showers in the vicinity of the fire Wednesday morning may have also assisted in fire suppression efforts.
Fire crews on Wednesday focused on constructing a dozer line to work toward fire containment and to access spot fires located in a swampy area. They also monitored and patrolled the fire area, mopped up, and began cutting hazard trees, which are trees that were destroyed and hollowed out by the fire.
With temperatures increasing into the 70s, winds expected at 10 to 15 mph, and increased drying this afternoon, Wieber said fire crews would work diligently to suppress any remaining fire activity and hot spots. She added that like Tuesday night, DNR fire crews would remain at the site throughout Wednesday night/Thursday morning.
The DNR said that hot temperatures, dry conditions and winds gusting up to 30 mph fueled the wildfire. The fire started on private land and spread into the state forest.
The fire started in a scotch pine plantation, spotted north across 10 Road and continued to burn into aspen, red pine and spruce on state forest land. The fire continued north and spotted over 8 Road, but a majority of the fire has been contained south of 8 Road and west of 33 Road.
The DNR said spotting occurs when a fire produces sparks or embers that are carried by the wind and start new fires beyond the zone of the main fire.
Though road closures have been lifted, DNR urged caution traveling in the fire area due to the number of emergency vehicles and fire crews still working in the area.
Weiber said to the best of their knowledge, the fire didn't cause significant damage or destruction to any homes or structures in the area. She added that while the affected woodland areas look quite a bit different now than they did, this fire is by no means something the habitat won't be able to recover from.
With how difficult some parts of the fire are to access, in addition to other uncontrollable factors such as rain and winds, Weiber said they're hesitant to put a timeline on when the fire will be completely extinguished.
At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and Wieber said it's too early to rule out the possibility of it being caused by human activities.
