MARION — Residents gathered outside of the Veteran’s Memorial to take part in a Memorial Day service Monday morning.
The service was put on by the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 to honor past and present veterans, and those who are currently still serving.
The service began with a march down Main Street led by veterans and followed by members of the Marion High School band. The march was followed by the lowering of the flag, Pledge of Allegiance, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,‘ a 21-gun salute and “Taps‘ played by members of the Marion High School band.
Many residents who came out for Monday’s service said they wanted to show respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
For Dean Raymond and his wife Oleda Memorial Day was about honoring those paid the ultimate price.
“It’s about showing respect to those veterans who did not come home and their families,‘ Dean said.
Marion resident Fayd Dague said today couldn’t be any more important. Her brother, retired National Guard cook Frank Fiemming, served for six years and said they wanted to honor his brother Bob, who died during World War II.
Another resident, Alma Wyckoff, said today was an emotional one and wanted to take time to remember those who fought so bravely to serve their country.
Having served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, Staff Sgt. Alan Diemer said today was an important day to honor those who served. His daughter, Laura Diemer, echoed her father’s sentiment and wanted to keep up the tradition of paying respect to veterans on Memorial Day.
“I want to remember those who didn’t come back home,‘ Laura said.
