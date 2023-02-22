LUTHER — Residents of Luther in Lake County still haven’t gotten used to the fact that Luther Grocery no longer exists.
“It’s weird,” said Shondra Leach, who has lived in Luther for 32 years. “It’s been here my whole life.”
Leach isn’t alone in having memories of Luther Grocery, considering it had been around for decades, providing a place of employment for countless residents.
Last July, that history went up in flames when a late-night fire destroyed not only the grocery store but also the adjacent hardware store.
Large numbers of onlookers gathered in the area to watch the fire as crews worked to keep the U.S. Post Office, located at 207 State St., from becoming part of the destruction.
Luther Grocery owner Scott Lucas told the Cadillac News he closed the store around 9 p.m. that night. Around that time, Scott said he noticed an odor — like the smell of a hot motor — but didn’t think anything of it and went home.
Minutes later, he received a call that the building appeared to be on fire. He rushed back and, sure enough, smoke was coming out of every vent and crack. That smoke eventually turned into flames.
“We haven’t wrapped our heads around it,” said Lucas at the time, adding that he and his wife, Jody, hoped to rebuild. “This town needs a grocery store.”
In December, crews finished cleaning up the rubble at the site, and at that time, Luther Grocery ownership indicated that they weren’t sure if they were going to rebuild or not.
Earlier this month, a message was posted on the Luther Grocery Facebook page stating they made their decision.
“It is with deep sadness that we have decided not to rebuild the store,” the message reads. “We are at the point in our lives where we just don’t want to start over. We find that we don’t have the energy or heart to begin such a big project. ... Thank you all for your support during our time at the Luther Grocery and since the fire. We appreciate it more than you know.”
The post mentions that one of the big reasons Scott and Jody didn’t want to rebuild is to avoid going in to massive debt in their 60s and then having to spend the rest of their lives paying it off.
“With that being said, if someone seriously wanted to put in a grocery store we would be more than happy to sit down with you and see what kind of a deal we could come up with,” the post adds. “Serious inquiries only, please.”
The idea of someone reopening a grocery store in Luther is popular among residents, who now have to go as far away as LeRoy, Baldwin or Cadillac to get many items.
“I think someone should reopen it,” Leach said. “For people with vehicles, it’s not as big of a deal. But for people that don’t, it’s an issue. I’ve been giving a lot of people rides to the grocery store (since Luther Grocery burned).”
While there is a Dollar General in the area, Leach said Luther Grocery was one of the only places around that sold fresh meat and produce.
“They had a phenomenal meat selection,” agreed Tammy Porteous, who for five years lived across the street from Luther Grocery.
“It was so convenient,” Porteous said. “Cadillac is a long way to drive, especially if I just have to get something little.”
Porteous said even though there are grocery stores closer than Cadillac, the selection and prices often aren’t as good.
Operations at the Luther Post Office were temporarily suspended as a result of damage to the building. Retail, PO Box and delivery operations have been moved to the LeRoy Post Office for the time being.
Although Luther Hardware had been shut down for some time prior to the fire, the owner was still in the liquidation process, and many of her personal items were lost.
Luther Fire Chief Donald Nixon has said that due to the severity of the fire’s damage, it would be difficult to locate a cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.