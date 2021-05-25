MANTON — People who live near Baxter Bridge are being advised by Wexford County Emergency Management to evacuate their homes as crews battle a 400-acre wildfire nearby.
Wexford County Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said the fire started some time before 5 p.m. and is concentrated around 31 Road and 8 Road, in Greenwood Township, where they are currently advising residents to leave the area.
Alworden said he believed the fire was no longer spreading and believes it is contained.
There have not yet been any reports of homes or structures being damaged by the fire. Earlier Alworden said the fire headed northeast.
Alworden said air tankers have been called in to help extinguish the blaze.
