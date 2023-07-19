Residents question council on future of Cadillac Lofts

CADILLAC — Cadillac City Council members in recent weeks have fielded a deluge of calls from residents regarding the second phase of the Cadillac Lofts development at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets.
The southern half of the property has remained largely undeveloped since the completion of the first four-story building in 2020. The undeveloped portion is overgrown with weeds in some parts, and covered in rubble and assorted debris in others.
The Cadillac News first reported in June that the second phase of the project (which includes the construction of a second building) was on pause and that the developers, Michigan Community Capital, did not intend at this time to make use of more than $760,000 in available Brownfield funding for further environmental cleanup at the site.
Eric Kehoe, real estate development manager with MCC, told the Cadillac News that while they still intend to move forward with Phase II, they do not have a start date planned, as they’ve run into difficulties securing grant funding from the state.
Mayor Carla Filkins said people she’s spoken to understand that the project currently is on hold but question why nothing has been done to clean up the undeveloped portion, plant some grass seed and make it look “less like a construction zone.”
“It’s right on North Mitchell Street and people think it looks terrible,” Filkins said.
Council members Bryan Elenbaas, Robert Engels, Stephen King and Filkins also asked why the developer was not using the remaining brownfield funding to clean up environmental contamination still remaining at the site.
King said there is perception out there that the city has access to this money and should be using it to clean up the contamination.
City Manager Marcus Peccia replied that while his knowledge on the subject was limited, it was his understanding that the developers intended to wait until they were ready to “break ground” on Phase II before tapping into the remaining brownfield funds for environmental cleanup.
Peccia also clarified that the city does not have access to any of these funds and that they’re tied in to MCC’s overall development plan.
“It all on the developer,” Peccia said.
Filkins asked if Peccia could push MCC to clean up the undeveloped portion to make it less of any eyesore.
Kehoe previously told the Cadillac News that crews in July would be taking down fencing that was installed around some of the undeveloped block and would be doing some grading of the site to make the area look less unsightly.
On Tuesday, an excavator was moving dirt at the site.
While the project currently is on hold, local officials have been in discussions with state legislators to secure grants for the second phase.
Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce President Caitlyn Stark this week sent a letter to Sen. Gary Peters requesting help with project.
“This much needed second building was part of the original plan when the first building was constructed but was paused in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as incredible inflationary pressures,” Stark wrote. “In summary, this building is four-stories tall, mixed-use, and would provide 44 new rental units and 5,000 square feet of new commercial space. The overall capital investment of this building is $14 million, and the request for a special appropriation is for $2 million.
“The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee has identified the provision of critical housing as a pillar for attracting and retaining a skilled workforce in the Cadillac region. By supporting this initiative, we can drive economic growth and enhance the overall well-being of our community.”
U.S. Second District Rep. John Moolenaar also has been working to obtain funding for the Lofts and on Tuesday announced that he was able to secure $2.9 million in federal grant dollars toward the project.
Kehoe told the Cadillac News on Wednesday that this funding was part of a grant that he wrote and requested Moolenaar present for consideration in the Fiscal Year 2024 bill for the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, on which the congressman is a member. The measure was approved by the committee with a vote of 34 to 27.
While funding still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives, the Senate and finally President Joe Biden, Kehoe said news that it passed through the committee process was exciting.
“It’s definitely going to get us very close (to fully funding Phase II),” Kehoe said. “We’re grateful for the congressman’s efforts.”
