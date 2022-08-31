CADILLAC — Dan McKeown has involvement with issues surrounding Lake Cadillac and road end docks for years and now he has a new calling.
Whether you know it or not, McKeown is trying to help the City of Cadillac maintain local control related to short-term housing rentals. If House Bill 4722 is passed by the Michigan Senate, municipalities like Cadillac will be limited in their ability to regulate these types of rentals.
HB 4722 or its counterpart in senate bill 446 would amend the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act to establish that the rental of a dwelling, including a short-term rental, is a residential use of property permitted in all residential zoning districts.
It also would ensure a short-term rental is not subject to a special use or conditional use permit or procedures different from those required for other dwellings in the same zone. Finally, it also would not deem a short-term rental as not commercial use of a property.
The bill also restricts local communities from adopting or enforcing zoning ordinance provisions prohibiting short-term rentals.
However, it does not prohibit zoning ordinance provisions that regulate noise, advertising, traffic or other nuisances related to the rental of a dwelling, provided that such regulations apply consistently to owner-occupied residences, too.
Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, was in Cadillac Monday to talk with officials from the City of Cadillac and McKeown regarding the proposed legislation. He said during that meeting, they talked about short-term rentals, what are some options, what are possible solutions, what the state is looking to do and what are the concerns of his constituents.
“It’s in the Senate, has moved out of the committee and it’s basically been sitting on the Senate Floor,” VanderWall said. “The way the bill is written, right now, doesn’t address some of these situations that affect areas that have one of the greatest assets, a lake, and what it would do to the community.”
He also said it doesn’t address what set of rules a city or township can put in place to ensure they have some controls and to ensure short-term rentals can be managed. He said the biggest point of coming to Cadillac on Monday was so he could learn and ensure he went back to Lansing so he could advocate for his district and the communities he serves.
As for what the future is for this bill, VanderWall said there were enough senators who were concerned enough that the bill just sat, but it is getting close to the end of a term. Things can move fast and you never know how things will go, VanderWall said.
“We just need to make sure that we’re listening to communities and do what we can do to make sure we are putting things in place that protect, No. 1, the people that live there and to make sure we protect the property rights of an individual.”
Since each community is different, VanderWall believes locals need to be involved with how these short-term rentals are handled. He said the bill needs to remember the needs of the people who are the property owners of year-round residents and property owners who want to utilize short-term rentals.
McKeown said for him, the purpose of the recent meeting with VanderWall was to see where he stood on the issue. After the meeting, McKeown said they found out that the way the bill is currently written, VanderWall can’t support it.
“So it’s open for changes if it does come up, and if the changes are made correctly, it could be a good thing,” McKeown said. “But the way it now stands, it’s not.”
McKeown also said the way the bill is currently written, if passed, it would irreparably damage the residential single-family aspect of his neighborhood. He also said while the senate bill is on the floor, he is not apprehensive about it getting passed without changes because there are municipalities, including Cadillac, that are wanting to keep local control.
McKeown said VanderWall also asked the city and himself to come up with some ideas on how the senate bill can be improved.
When it comes to when the bill could go up for a vote on the Senate Floor, VanderWall said he is not sure and he was not sure if it would ever come up for a vote. He also said he doesn’t know if it passed the senate if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would sign it into law.
“We’ve all been in the legislative process long enough to know that different things can happen in Lame Duck and we want to make sure that we’re educated and doing the right thing for the people we represent,” he said.
