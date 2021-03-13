CADILLAC — People in the Cadillac area engaged in an odd mix of activities Tuesday, when temperatures reached into the 50s while snow and ice still covered much of the landscape.
Residents wearing light jackets and in some cases even shorts and T-shirts walked their dogs, jogged, threw disc golf, and took their kids to the playground; all the while, ice fishermen dotted the frozen surface of Lake Cadillac in the background.
Travis Rebant and Luke Keway were playing the disc golf course at Kenwood Park. They both were enjoying the warmup after an extended period of being cooped up inside during the deepest parts of winter.
"It's been a long time coming," Rebant said. "For it to be at least warmish."
"I've been soaking up the serotonin," Keway said in reference to the sunshine. "I hadn't gone disc golfing since November."
Even though colder temperatures are supposed to return, Keway said he's hopeful that the warmups on Tuesday and Wednesday will be enough to melt the remaining snow on the disc golf course, particularly the back nine, where shade from trees largely sheltered the snow from the sun's rays.
Meanwhile, at the Kenwood Beach playground, Brandie Weese was with her son, 4-year-old Abel Carpenter, and her boyfriend, Forrest Grooten.
"We love it," Weese said in regard to the sun and warmer temperatures. "We try to get out as much as we can but this helps a lot ... to get out of the house and get some fresh air."
Also spending time outside with her child on Tuesday was Katie Boyce, who decided to go for a walk around her neighborhood a few blocks from Cadillac High School.
"This feels so good," Boyce said as she pushed 1-year-old Penelope and held the leashes of her two dogs, Hannah and Howie. "Being cooped up is hard. I was buying vitamin D for (Penelope, because of lack of sunlight)."
Originally from the Lansing area, Boyce said she was especially appreciative of the fact that she feels safe walking in her neighborhood. She said the only thing that put a slight damper on Tuesday was knowing that cold would be returning in just a few short days.
