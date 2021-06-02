CADILLAC — A busy summer full of outdoor recreational activities is forecasted for the next several months, continuing a promising trend that began last year.
Kathy Adair Morin, interim executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said last summer was surprisingly busy, given that mere months earlier, the coronavirus had just arrived in the states.
Concerns about being around people indoors prompted more people to go outside. This newfound interest in outdoor recreation resulted in big sales in items such as boats, mountain bikes, camping gear and kayaks. Morin said it also resulted in record bookings at local golf courses.
Already this year, Morin said there are signs this trend will continue. Among those signs are reports from the State Park system that campsites already are well ahead of their occupancy numbers compared to last year.
Another good indication is coming from area hotels and resorts, many of which are reporting booked up weekends through the summer.
Morin said with weddings that were supposed to have been held in 2020 rescheduled to this year, as well as the return of corporate events during the week, she expects occupancy rates will continue to increase.
Loosened up business restrictions also likely will bring more visitors to the area, said Morin, who added that the biggest challenge many businesses — particularly restaurants — will face moving forward is hiring enough staff to keep their doors open.
Morin said since the arrival of the coronavirus, many people that had been front-line workers left the industry out of concerns for their own safety and job security. She added that some also left their jobs out of frustration in dealing with the public, which in 2020 was especially challenging, given disagreements people had over masking protocols.
That being said, as the unofficial start to summer began on Memorial Day, local businesses were hopeful the increase in customer traffic continued throughout the next several months.
In Cadillac, The Sweet Shop employees Mary Featherston and Paul Beardsley said they have noticed more people coming into their store. Featherston said they have been busier than normal, which she believes is due to the increase in travel.
“Everyone’s been cooped up for so long,‘ Featherston said. “They just wanna get out.‘
With the steady flow of customers, Beardsley said he is starting to sense things are coming back to normal. Going into their 60th year of business, Beardsley said he and his daughter, store owner Janeen Russell, have a positive outlook for the summer.
“I really do anticipate a good summer,‘ Beardsley said.
Toy Town store owner Thaddeus Gommesen said he has been receiving quite a few calls throughout the day.
Gommesen said his toy store was doing slightly above average for this time of year. He said he had invested a lot into his business as he wanted to make sure he was all stocked up and had a little bit of everything for his customers.
“I’m still very hopeful we’ll continue to grow,‘ Gommesen said.
At Wargames North, owner Jeff Miller said his store has seen a decrease in foot traffic over the holiday weekend, but still anticipates an increase in sales over the summer.
“I think once the travelers begin moving around, we’ll start to see an increase in sales,‘ Miller said.
Horizon Books store manager Tereesa Arn said her store has seen a decent amount of people come through over the weekend. She said she expects tourism to pick up over the summer and hopes it will lead to more visitors.
“I would like to see people venture out and support local business,‘ Arn said.
Area business owners weren't the only ones who were feeling optimistic about the summer ahead.
Every Memorial Day for the past 26 years, 74-year-old Norm Snyder has traveled to Lake City from the Lansing area to visit his father-in-law, 82-year-old Gary Piellusch.
Last year at this time — during the earliest days of the pandemic, when people still were sticking close to home — Snyder said he counted only 22 vehicles all the way from Lansing to here.
This year, there were so many vehicles on the road he didn’t even bother keeping track.
“It’s starting to shape up much better than last year,‘ Snyder said.
Piellusch said in the 35 years he’s lived in the Lake City area, he’s never seen as much traffic: at the intersection of M-66 and M-55, for instance, he witnessed vehicles backed up for miles.
“I thought, ‘this is awesome,’‘ Piellusch said. “It’s encouraging for us here in Northern Michigan, because that traffic means money.‘
Piellusch added that it’s been really nice not having to wear masks everywhere, like he had to this time last year.
Cadillac resident Larry Shetenhelm concurred that “it feels good to be free and mask-less.‘
“It was so tense a year ago,‘ Shetenhelm said. “Around everyone ... you didn’t know what was going on. It was also hard having everything shut down.‘
“It’s nice to see people back out,‘ said Lake City resident Rob Gilcher. “That’s what we needed. It’s good to get back to normal.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.