CADILLAC — With half of the state vaccinated, Michigan has lifted some mask-wearing rules.
But you'll probably continue to see people wearing them.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine, spoke during Munson's regularly scheduled press conference about masks and when people might decide to wear them.
For now, facemasks are still required indoors for people who are not vaccinated. And even vaccinated people may be required to mask-up in certain businesses or establishments; for example, Munson Healthcare is still having everybody wear masks.
Others may be choosing to mask up for their own reasons.
"Some vaccinated people may still be masking because they are immunocompromised," Dr. Nefcy said. "We do have people in our communities that cannot yet receive the vaccine — children would be a good example of that — and then we have other people with other medical problems that prevent them from getting vaccinated. And so there are a lot of people who feel a responsibility to remain masked around those types of people."
And while half the state is fully vaccinated, millions of Michiganders aren't vaccinated.
If you aren't fully vaccinated and you're going to socialize with another household indoors, you should wear a mask.
Others might opt to wear a mask simply because they feel safer with one.
Dr. Nefcy said some people are uncomfortable with the CDC's new masking guidance because it puts people on an honor system.
"If you are not fully immunized, or not immunized at all, please, we ask you to do the right thing and that would be continue to wear a mask indoors and remember to carry a clean mask with you," Dr. Nefcy said, noting that the rules will vary from store to store and industry to industry.
She urged people to respect one another.
"We do ask that people be understanding," Dr. Nefcy said. "We've talked about patience and grace before, and understanding that they may have to meet people where they are."
