IDLEWILD — Police are investigating the discovery of a person's body in a burned trailer Saturday in Lake County.
On Saturday at approximately 11:17 a.m., units from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Yates Township Fire Department and the Webber Township Fire Department were dispatched to an unknown fire on 38th Street and E. Nelson Road near Idlewild.
Upon arrival units discovered a travel trailer on fire, as well as a deceased person, and a canine, in the burned trailer. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Team was requested to assist in the investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the identification of the victim is pending.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Det./LT. Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Yates Township Fire Department, Webber Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Division, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner's Office, and Lake County Central Dispatch.
