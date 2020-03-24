Restaurants, other eateries brace for effects of 'stay at home' order

CADILLAC — Restaurant and fast food customers already are barred from dining in their favorite establishments, now they may feel compelled to stop ordering takeout and delivery service, as well.
That's G and D Pizza and Party Store owner Paul Kurtzman's concern in the aftermath of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "stay at home" order, which went into effect today.
Kurtzman said they were able to do "decent business" last week, although their nighttime sales dropped considerably. Kurtzman said part of that decrease may be the result of more people being unemployed and having less expendable income to buy food.
"People coming in and ordering is the biggest part of G and D," Kurtzman said. "We had to close down a major part of the business but it's been manageable ... we're able to keep our staff working. First and foremost is safety, though."
Kurtzman said they implemented strict sanitation policies, including frequent wiping down of surfaces; requirements to wear gloves, masks and hats when handling food; and separation of food production processes so cooks never handle the packaging of items.
As it is, Kurtzman said they've been quite lucky to have a customer base strong enough to support them while a significant portion of their revenue has been eliminated, although he worries that more people will curtail their restuarant expenditures in light of the stay at home order.
While a large percentage of Kurtzman's workers (at G and D and Mineral Springs Pizza Pub and Grill, in Tustin) have indicated they would like to remain employed as long as possible, some have said they don't intend to come back until the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.
"Our decisions have basically been made for us by our customers and the community," Kurtzman said. "Enough people are wanting to get takeout and delivery but we just don't know what's going to happen now or if it's the responsible or right thing (to stay open). It's a trying time, to say the least."
Kurtzman is in the process of renovating the old Weidner Ford-Lincoln-Mercury building on Mitchell Street to be the new location of G and D but work on the interior of the structure has been put on hold as a result of construction work being deemed a non-essential service.
All that's left to finish is in the installation of mechanical elements and fixtures — work that would only take a handful of weeks to complete, Kurtzman said.
He had hoped to be in the new facility by April but with the delays caused by the COVID-19 disruption, Kurtzman said it's hard to say when they'll be able to move.
At Culver's restaurant in Haring Township, general manager Chantal Fitzgerald said they lost around 30% of their business after the dine-in ban went into effect last week — a loss that's been mitigated to a degree by increased drive-thru and phone-in orders.
"It's been extremely busy," Fitzgerald said. "Lines have been forming all the way to Meijer."
Since only a part of the business is open, Fitzgerald said some of their employees aren't working right now because their previous responsibilities didn't include drive-thru operations or kitchen duties. In addition, Fitzgerald said some employees aren't able to come to work because they have family members with compromised immune systems.
On a personal level, Fitzgerald said the disruption caused by COVID-19 is creating a lot of uncertainty in her life, particularly as it pertains to daycare for her four children, two of which would normally be at school right now.
"It takes a toll," Fitzgerald said. "If daycare were to close or either of us (herself or her husband, Michael) were to lose our jobs ... we're just taking it day by day."
Fitzgerald said she doesn't think the governor's stay at home order will have too much of an adverse effect on Culver's, which will continue to operate the drive-thru lane and take-out service.
"We have taken all necessary precautions and will continue to follow state regulations as things change," Fitzgerald said. "As always, we will be here to serve our community."
To see a list of businesses in the Cadillac area that are still offering take-out and deliveries, go to https://www.cadillacnews.com/site/restaurants.html.
