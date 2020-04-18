MCBAIN — To say it's a tough time to be a restaurateur would be a severe understatement; it's an industry with already slim profit margins, which became even slimmer when the state banned dine-in food sales to control the spread of COVID-19.
Many are hanging on to that glimmer of hope on the horizon, when the ban on dine-in orders is lifted. In the meantime, they're doing whatever they can to keep the doors open.
Gerald and Stephen Reedy, father and son owners of Reedy's Family Restaurant in McBain, have had to make some big adjustments in the last several weeks.
Stephen said their sales dropped 40-45% as a result of the stay-at-home order and ban on dine-in orders.
"Without that social atmosphere you get going to a restaurant, people are just choosing to eat at home," Stephen said.
As a result, they were forced to lay off their handful of employees. Right now, they are the only two people who work in the restaurant, which is still offering take-out meals.
Before COVID-19 made its appearance in Michigan, Stephen said they were doing decent sandwich and soup sales, with their peak hours being around lunchtime.
When McBain Rural Agricultural School and Northern Michigan Christian School closed, however, Stephen said he noticed almost immediately their lunchtime rush dwindling.
Stephen said he thinks they were getting a lot of lunchtime orders from employees of both schools. The closure of both schools, combined with other businesses laying off their workers, probably contributed to the drop in lunch sales, he said.
Somewhat compensating for that loss has been an increase in evening take-out orders, notably for items such as full dinner meals.
"Now, we're light on the lunch and heavier on dinner," Stephen said.
Recently, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that a number of small businesses in Missaukee and Wexford counties would be receiving grant or loan assistance to help them through this period. Reedy's Family Restaurant was one of the businesses in Missaukee County selected to receive some grant money.
Stephen said they intend to use the money to pay their employees for the several weeks they haven't been able to work. Without the aid from the state, Stephen said these payments would have been impossible for them to afford.
"Restaurants always run on the edge," Stephen said. "But I try not to live in fear. You just have to get out of bed and do your best every day. We'll see what happens when it happens."
