CADILLAC — When Bob Lilly began the process of restoring Cadillac’s Shay locomotive in 1985, it was the culmination of years of work.
Cadillac’s Shay — No. 549 — was built in April 1898 and was first purchased by White and Company of the Boyne City and Southeastern railroad at Boyne City, and later resold to the Michigan Forest Products at Strongs, Michigan, and then to the Cadillac Chemical Company’s plant at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. When the Cadillac Soo Lumber Company, which was owned by Cadillac interests, ceased its logging in the Upper Peninsula, T. Walter Kelley, former Cadillac mayor and stockholder in the Cadillac Soo Lumber Company, secured the locomotive for the city of Cadillac in 1956.
At that time, the city commissioners appointed commissioners Henry Kidder and Drexel Swartwood to find out how to get the locomotive to the city. After a trip to The Soo on July 18, the two commissioners made the recommendation to the city commission that every effort should be made to get it here, and Manager L.A. Hanson was instructed to proceed with the task.
After a trip north, Hanson made arrangements with a Grand Rapids firm to truck the 45-ton, 35-foot-long locomotive to Cadillac, and a site for the displaying of it was made in the city park.
The locomotive arrived in Cadillac on Sept. 20, 1956. For two years prior to its arrival in Cadillac, the locomotive had been resting in a swamp in Sault St. Marie after nearly 60 years of use.
Efforts to fully restore the Shay began in the mid-1970s, and were spearheaded by James Comp and Earl Huckle.
Work that needed to be done included reproducing the oak cab and decking to preserve for posterity, repairing the under frame of the locomotive, restoring the bolster and planking, and replacing the tender with one built to the original specifications with treated metal that would last for many years.
Seven years after restoration talks began, in 1984 the city formally established a group called Save Our Shay Committee, which orchestrated efforts to raise money to pay for the project.
According to an article printed in the Cadillac Evening News in May 1985, the Save Our Shay Committee recommended that the city hire Lilly’s company, B.R. Lilly Mechanical, to complete the restoration work. At that time, all but about $6,000 of the $28,000 estimated cost of the restoration had been raised, and committee members believed they could secure the balance in the coming months. The city of Cadillac also contributed $6,000 toward the project, and agreed to set aside another $3,000 to be used if needed.
In the 1980s, Bob Jones was executive director of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and helped to solicit money from private donors toward the project.
Jones said he remembers Lilly would do a lot of the restoration work at night, outside of regular shop hours.
“I used to go out to the shop to keep him company,” Jones said.
While a number of people went out of their way to make the restoration project possible, it would take an especially monumental effort on the part of Lilly himself to finish the work.
As the project progressed, it became apparent that it would be more costly than initially expected. About midway through the project, Jones said they used up all the money contributed by donors and the city.
With much of the restoration work still remaining to be done, Jones said Lilly offered to cover the remaining costs himself. He estimated that Lilly spent tens of thousands of dollars to finish the Shay.
Lilly’s son, Bobbyray, took over the family business in 2009, shortly before his father passed away.
Growing up, Bobbyray said he often heard the story of his father’s contribution toward the Shay restoration project. Ultimately, Bobbyray said his father offered to finish the project on his own dime because he didn’t want to put out a product that was only partially complete.
“Quality was very important to him,” Bobbyray said. “He was a hard worker and was always into something. ... He also had a big heart and would give the shirt off his back if he could.”
In addition to being a stickler for quality, Bobbyray said his father also had the type of personality that did not allow setbacks to prevent him from finishing a job.
As an example of his father’s perseverance and tenacity, Bobbyray points to annual fishing trips they would take to Canada. These trips were to remote areas and required traversing along miles of logging trails in trucks with campers tied to the back. In some instances, Bobbyray said it would take hours to get across bridges that were structurally unsound, forcing them to creep across inch by painstaking inch.
Through the adversity, however, Lilly always figured out a way to make the trip work.
“It took a tremendous amount of grit and determination to take a trip like this,” Bobbyray said. “But he never gave up.”
