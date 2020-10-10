Ret. sheriff talks about past bouts with militia in area

Gary Finstrom addressed the people who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wexford County Jail in August 2016. Finstrom has been retired from the Wexford County Sheriff\'s Office for nearly four years but when news of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer surfaced he wasn\'t surprised to hear of militia-related activity in the Cadillac area. He had seen activity before in his 24 years as sheriff, but what did surprise him was the size and scope of the operation.