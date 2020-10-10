Ret. sheriff talks about past bouts with militia in area

CADILLAC — Gary Finstrom has been retired from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office for nearly four years, but when news of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer surfaced, he wasn't surprised to hear of militia-related activity in the Cadillac area.
He had seen activity before in his 24 years as sheriff, but what did surprise him was the size and scope of the operation.
"I'm not surprised, not at all. They have always been there and always been brewing. There always has been discontent," Finstrom said of the militia activity in the area. "They feel they are exercising their rights because they don't recognize our laws or the people making our laws."
When Finstrom retired at the end of 2016, he served 24 years as sheriff, which made him the longest-serving sheriff in Wexford County history. During his tenure, Finstrom said two incidents come to mind that were relatable and show a history of militia-type activity.
He couldn't remember exactly the dates, but shortly after his election into the position of sheriff, Finstrom said the first incident happened. He clarified that it likely was in the mid to late 1990.
He said in the first encounter was in the Mesick area and started when an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Once pulled over, the man was found to be using what Finstrom called a "Freeman's" license plate."
For those not familiar, the premise of the Freeman Movement is individuals who believe they are bound by statute laws only if they consent to those laws. They also believe they can declare themselves independent of the government and the rule of law, holding that the only "true" law is their interpretation of "common law."
The man started to tell the officer he had no authority over him and refused to cooperate with the officer. Upon inspection of the vehicle, a loaded handgun was found as well as a large amount of rifle ammunition. Finstrom, however, couldn't recall if there was a rifle in the car.
He eventually was arrested and brought to the Wexford County Jail. He was arraigned on various charges including a weapons charge but wouldn't recognize the bond and remained uncooperative with police.
Through the joint investigation between the sheriff's office, the treasury department, and the FBI, a compound was located south of Mesick in a wide-open area. They found trailers full of ammunition as well as a partially built underground bunker. Through that investigation, Finstrom said other people were identified and turned out to be a major undertaking.
Moving to the end of the story, Finstrom said the man eventually was sentenced to prison, and every time he was eligible for parole, he would state the courts had no authority over him and that constitutionally he didn't recognize their laws.
As a result, Finstrom said he spent every day of his sentence either in jail or prison.
"The county and I personally were sued by his 'parent organization.' I still probably owe them millions as well as the county for violating their rights," Finstrom recalled. "They had their own courts and found us guilty including me, the officers, and the county. Nothing ever came of it."
In a second incident, Finstrom said police found another compound that including a bunker and underground firing range between Manton and Mesick. He also said the person who owned the property had a big military gun on a turret set up on his property that was pointed down the driveway. Finstrom said this was a few years after the first incident.
In this case, an informant helped to locate this person who Finstrom describe as a loner but also had a plan to ambush law enforcement personnel who assumed they were responding to a legitimate call, but it was a decoy to get them to come out to the site of the ambush.
Again Finstrom said it was a joint operation between multiple agencies including county, state, and federal. Weapons, ammunition were again found on the property.
Although Finstrom recalled those two incidents because of the size and scope of the investigation, he said after that things calmed down and from the early 2000s on not much of anything relatable happened.
In 2017, however, the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office talked with the Cadillac News about an increase in cases involving Freeman cases. Those were all related to driving offenses such as driving while license suspended or unregistered vehicles.
Barbara McQuade is a University of Michigan professor from the practice of law. From 2010 to 2017, she served as the U.S attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. She said she has found, at least in the past, that sometimes the public and judges did not take militia groups as seriously as perhaps they should have.
Sometimes they were simply discounted as "crackpots" or "tinfoil hat wearers," and McQuade contends that it doesn't make them any less dangerous, and it possibly makes them more dangerous.
