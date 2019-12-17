BELGIUM — Last weekend the city of Bastogne, Belgium commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge with a three-day celebration.
The streets were packed. There were military parades and ceremonies.
Sold out package tours delivered U.S. veterans to Europe to witness events that honored the bravery that led to Hitler’s downfall.
Thousands poured into Bastogne to celebrate the victory that freed them from Nazi occupation 75 years ago. Events included fireworks, a re-enactment of the Battle of the Ardennes, a historic walk retracing the footsteps of the 101st Airborne Division, sound and light shows, a military parade,wreath laying and ceremonies with dignitaries.
In opening remarks, the Mayor of Bastogne, Benoît referred to our veterans as the “VIPs of our Freedom.‘
On Saturday, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hosted a meal for veterans and on Monday, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcomed President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Frank-Walter Steimeier of Germany, and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.
The Cadillac News had two Belgian volunteers sending reports and photos of the events, retired Colonel Fernand Gérard and his godson, Stéphane Hoffelt.
Gérard, 81, lives in nearby Ans in the shadow of two large World War II American military cemeteries where more than 13,000 American soldiers are buried, marked in row upon row with stark white crosses.
“After the Battle of the Bulge, the American Army suffered 19,000 killed, 47,500 wounded and 23,000 missing,‘ Gérard wrote. “This battle was one of the bloodiest of the war. It is a great honor for me, along with my godson, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and the heroic American boys who fought for us.‘
Gérard cares for the grave of a Cadillac man, Keith Pickel, who was laid to rest in the nearby Ardennes American Cemetery. He was 22 at the time of his death. Pickel was a co-pilot of a B-17 bomber when he was shot down and killed over Germany.
“I am the godfather of Keith’s grave,‘ Gérard wrote. “For me it is very important to honor Keith and all the American soldiers who died in Belgium and Europe ... they brought us freedom.
“I am so proud to be your reporter in Bastogne. When I remember Keith, killed in action, he was 22 years (old)!‘
“To transmit the horror of war is so important,‘ said Hoffelt. “When we commemorate this battle, we have the opportunity to remember these tragic events for the youth and for the future. Everybody here talks about the Battle of the Bulge each December.‘
A battle brief
The month-long Battle of the Bulge was Germany’s last-ditch effort after the Allied success during the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. The Germans attacked the unsuspecting Allies with 200,000 men and 1,000 tanks along an 89-mile line that crossed through the Ardennes forest in Belgium.
In Bastogne, U.S. troops were surrounded by the enemy with little food or ammunition. The Germans sent an ultimatum to Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe of the 101st Airborne, who was hunkered down in the Bastogne Barracks — to surrender or face total destruction.
His answer made military history. “Nuts!‘
To celebrate that spirit, every year during the annual NUTS weekend, nuts are thrown from the balcony of the town hall to bring festivities to a close.
The Belgians are still grateful
The Belgian people have never forgotten the sacrifices made by the brave American men who gave their lives for their freedom. In Bastogne, a city of 49,000, there are nine World War II museums with heartfelt reviews on TripAdvisor.
Also near Bastogne, the Mardasson Memorial honors the American soldiers who were wounded or gave their lives. “The Belgian People Remember their American Liberators,‘ is engraved in Latin on the memorial. Ten carved panels provide an emotional history of the battle. “In the battle fought here, 76,890 Americans were killed or wounded or were marked missing,‘ reads panel 10.
Fernand Gérard was 2 years old when the Germans occupied Belgium, resulting in extreme hardships and the rationing of food, clothing and fuel. Able-bodied men were deported to Germany to work in factories and the Jewish population was sent to concentration camps. Gérard was 6 years old when the Battle of the Bulge began.
“Seldom has more American blood been spilled in the course of a single battle,‘ the panels of the monument read. “The number of Belgians who died or suffered wounds ... helping these friends from overseas ... cannot be known ... the now living may attest the greatness of the deed only by increased devotion to the freedom for which they braved the fire.‘
Gérard remembers the American liberators with continued devotion.
“Everyone was happy and celebrated after the Belgian people were liberated from German occupation by the American Army in September 1944,‘ he wrote. “They were particularly kind with the children and distributed candy, food and ... chewing gum, (which) we discovered then.‘
A glimpse of the Bulge from the lives of two area deceased veterans
Frank Zinger would have turned 98 last month. He died in 2015, just six weeks after he recalled the Battle of the Bulge for the Cadillac News Veteran’s edition.
Zinger arrived in Belgium on Dec. 7, 1944, just a week before the onslaught.
“My first experience of war ... I remember I saw a guy laying there, frozen stiff. There were a lot of them. We were there to replace them,‘ he said.
In the first 24 hours, his division lost 75% of its troops.
A week later Zinger was injured in a Jeep rollover under heavy machinegun fire.
“I ended up in that hospital at Malmédy,‘ he said. “But we could see all the civilians leaving with everything they owned. We knew we were going to get captured. Something was happening.‘
Meantime, three soldiers wounded by gunfire arrived at the hospital.
“They told us the Germans lined 20 of them up and mowed them down,‘ Zinger said. These men were part of a series of infamous war crimes by a German Waffen SS unit.
Then “all hell broke loose‘ near the hospital. Zinger “didn’t want to wait around‘ to be captured. He left under cover of darkness and made his way back to his company. That instinct saved his life.
In the Veterans History Project, Library of Congress, Zinger is listed as a survivor of the Malmédy Massacre. On Dec. 17, 1944 Waffen SS units captured and murdered more than 80 U.S. soldiers and Belgian prisoners.
Howard Nixon, also a deceased Cadillac veteran, was an ambulance driver ordered to evacuate the field hospital just after Zinger fled. He was followed by a second ambulance. After loading up one of the other drivers insisted on taking the load and Nixon returned to headquarters.
The driver that carried Nixon’s evacuees was “captured and shot at the Malmédy Massacre.‘
Nixon’s daughter Cindy Guernsey gave the Cadillac News permission to draw from her father’s account, “An Ambulance Driver’s Experiences in World War II.‘
