Retired CAPS history teacher discusses emotional significance of Pearl Harbor

CADILLAC — There are a handful of events that historians view as turning points in the history of the U.S. Retired Cadillac High School history teacher Bill Allen says Pearl Harbor was one such event.
Today is the 80th anniversary of the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, in Honolulu — a fateful event that spurred the U.S.’s entrance into World War II.
Allen, who received his bachelors degree from Michigan State University and his masters of history degree from Central Michigan University, said Pearl Harbor was a deeply traumatic and emotional event for those who lived through it, similar to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in 2001.
While the two attacks are similar, given how much time has passed since Pearl Harbor happened, Allen said it’s difficult for people to fully appreciate the significance of the event. Service families — those with multiple generations in the military — probably have a better idea of it than most, Allen said, but overall it’s difficult for people in 2021 to grasp the emotional impact the attacks had on those living in 1941.
At the time, Allen said the U.S. had been in state of prolonged isolationism following the unprecedented destruction of World War I. Despite the aversion many Americans had to war, and with the knowledge that WWII may end up being levels of magnitude worse than WWI, Americans were more-or-less united in their resolve to enter the conflict following Pearl Harbor.
Allen said that kind of resolve was brought about because people became emotionally invested after Pearl Harbor.
Allen said he thinks it’s exactly the kind of emotional investment necessary to take on many difficult tasks, including overcoming addiction (prompted by the traumatic experience of hitting “rock bottom,” as they say), or even staying in a relationship during rocky periods.
The necessity for the U.S. to take some kind of “punch in the nose,” as Allen put it, in order to galvanize the will of the American people to enter the conflict, inevitably has led to speculation that the government knew of the Japanese attack ahead of time and did nothing about it.
Allen said there is historical evidence that President Franklin D. Roosevelt realized the danger posed by Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini and the Japanese shogun rulers and was looking for an opportunity to enter the war to oppose their rise to power. Assuming he used Pearl Harbor as an impetus to achieve this goal, the question arises: was this a necessary evil to prevent the Axis powers from fulfilling their plan for world domination, which may have resulted in far more deaths than were caused by the war itself?
One can ask the same question about the nuclear bombs the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to force the Japanese to surrender, Allen said. Did these horrible acts ultimately prevent the deaths of far more Americans and Japanese?
At the current moment, with conspiracy theories swirling on the internet about virtually every action taken by government officials, Allen said it’s important to try to keep things in perspective, especially if one doesn’t have all the information.
“Be careful about taking a piece of information and extrapolating from it,” Allen said. “You have to be very cautious where you’re getting your information and always check on the agenda of the author. It’s the same challenge we faced when Gutenberg originally created the printing press.”
As the years have gone by, Allen said the emotional connection most Americans have to Pearl Harbor has gradually faded. Not having that shared emotional connection may have some ramifications for society.
“Things start to feel really plastic and expendable,” Allen said. “We’re looking at things more in comic book fashion, rather than as things that actually hurt people.”
Keeping in mind the purposeful, sympathetic and motivating emotions spawned by such an event is important, Allen said, not only for the nation as a whole, but for individuals, as well.
“It’s an answer to the question of why history repeats itself,” Allen said.
