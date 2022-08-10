MANTON — Grandin Smith couldn’t be more thrilled with how his recent journey down the Manistee River went.
Smith, 80, started his trip on Aug. 1 and by the time he finished on Aug. 6, he had raised thousands of dollars toward the Manton Consolidated Schools sixth-grade Camp Rotary class trip.
Andy Kibbe, one of the Camp Rotary trip organizers, said they’re still counting money coming in from checks and online Venmo payments, but he estimated Smith raised between $4,500 and $5,000 altogether.
“It really exceeded our expectations,” Kibbe said. “This is definitely going to help the program for years to come.”
Kibbe said people from around the country and even the United Kingdom donated when they heard about Smith’s trip.
Smith said he personally received around $100 from complete strangers he met during his journey down the river.
“The people are amazing,” Smith said. “I’m really gratified that the community took up this challenge.”
Smith said the weather was beautiful during the majority of the trip, but he was forced off the river last Wednesday when a severe storm moved through the area. He also had to take shelter under a cedar tree to wait out a bout of rain and sheet lightning one other time.
A few “singular incidents” during the trip really stand out in Smith’s memory, including when a hummingbird visited his sleeping bag around 10 p.m. one night.
“The river has a lot to offer,” Smith said. “It’s a great natural resource that maybe we don’t appreciate like we should. There is a lot of peace of mind floating down the river.”
Smith said there a several people who made his trip possible. They include his wife, Bonnie, who “put up with all my running around” before, during and after the trip; Tom Skiver, who owns the Chippewa Landing canoe livery; Jessica and Matthew LaFranier, who donated a motel room for Smith to stay at when he reached Manistee; Andy Kibbe and Mandy Butcher, who organize the sixth grade class trip and helped him on his trip, including during two portages; and his granddaughter Teagan Sturmer, who took photos every day of her grandfather’s journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.