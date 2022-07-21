MANTON — The length of time it takes to canoe the entire length of the Manistee River doesn’t concern 80-year-old Grandin Smith; getting the task done is his only priority.
“I’m not worried about it,” Smith said. “I’ll figure out a way around anything that comes along. If it gets dangerous, I’ll just quit and go home.”
A lifelong outdoor enthusiast, Smith on Aug. 1 will embark on his latest adventure, which he hopes will send a message — both to kids and adults — that getting out and experiencing life sometimes requires a little bit of calculated risk.
“I see this age thing a little bit differently than a lot of people do,” Smith said. “Yeah, when I wake up I have aches and pains ... but you have to get out and keep moving ... do what you can for as long as you can do it.”
Smith retired from Manton Consolidated Schools in 1996 after teaching English and history since the 1970s. One of the school programs that Smith has been involved with for decades — even after retirement — is a week-long trip to Camp Rotary in Clare each year for the sixth-grade class.
During the week they’re at the camp, kids are immersed in outdoor activities, including fishing, tower climbing, repelling, nature hiking, survival in the woods, shelter making, folklore, map, compass and pond study.
“The purpose of Camp Rotary is to create a positive environment where all students can learn, develop friendships, encounter new activities and be encouraged to reach for their highest attainable goals,” reads a description of the camp on the Manton school district website.
“He’s been a lifelong advocate for this program,” said Andy Kibbe, who runs the program for the district. “He went with us to the camp for 40 years and is thinking about the program all year long. He doesn’t really have an off switch.”
Smith used to attend the camp in person with the sixth-graders, but after getting COVID-19 the last time around, decided it would be best to support the program in another way from now on.
The program holds a special place in Smith’s heart, as it combines his love of the outdoors with his firmly-held belief that kids shouldn’t be totally sheltered from all the dangers of the world.
“I’m against this era of the no-risk child,” Smith said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for kids to get out and learn things about themselves, their friends and their teachers. I’m very much for it.”
With camp costs increasing year after year, Smith said he thought of the idea of raising money for the program, especially to make it possible for kids to go who might not be able to afford to otherwise.
He had been planning to canoe the entire length of the Manistee River for some time, just to say he did it; it only made sense to make the trip into a fundraiser for the Camp Rotary program, as well.
While Smith is opposed to kids living in bubbles and not experiencing the world around them, he also isn’t an advocate for irresponsible risk-taking; canoeing the entire 152 miles of the river — from Mancelona to Manistee — is something he’s been preparing for his entire life.
“It’s not like he’s this 80-year-old who all of sudden decided he wants to of this for the first time,” said Smith’s wife, Bonnie. “He’s spent all his life on the river. He knows what to do.”
“We’ve been canoeing since we were kids, growing up in Williamsburg,” Smith added. “It’s something everyone did when the hay was in.”
In addition to having a lot of experience on the river, Smith has been practicing for the trip by going on a number of five- or six-hour excursions on various sections of the waterway. He’s also checked out the portage conditions at the Tippy Dam and Hodenpyl Dam to get an idea what he’ll be facing when he gets there.
He plans to make the trip on a 14-foot, 9-inch canoe that he built in the 1980s, stopping at various points along the way to camp and rest in his hammock. To make things a little easier, when he reaches the Missaukee Bridge or the Baxter Bridge on the third or fourth night of the trip, he plans to have Bonnie pick him up so he can sleep a night at their home in Bloomfield Township.
Another reason that Smith is confident he’ll be able to pull off the journey is the Manistee River itself.
“It’s a nice river,” Smith said. “There are no rapids, falls or dangerous spots. It’s one of the finest natural resources in Michigan. It’s hard to find an equal to it.”
Bonnie said she initially wanted someone to go with her husband on the trip, but the more she thought about it, the more she realized that he could safely manage it by himself.
“There will be times when we can’t get in contact with each other,” Connie said. “But anything can happen to you anywhere. And you know (generally) where you are on the river at all times. It’s the wilderness but you’re not far (from civilization). I could worry about it but I’m not.”
Smith hopes to finish the trip before the weekend, on Aug. 6, when the river likely will be a lot busier.
Anyone interested in donating money toward the sixth-grade trip to Camp Rotary can write a check to the Manton outdoor education program and drop it off at the high school office. Smith said they’ll also accept cash.
