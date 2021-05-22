MANTON — Dee George remembers a number of years ago when she and her aunt took trips together to other parts of the country.
When they came upon totem poles during their travels, George said her aunt would always say they needed to get one because she liked them so much.
While her aunt died before she finished her first totem pole, George imagines she’s looking down on her today with a smile on her face.
“It’s really a labor of love,‘ George said, standing next to the first 10-foot totem pole that she carved, which now faces the Manistee River behind her house near Manton in Wexford County.
Apart from some cracks and a couple of holes drilled into the wood by woodpeckers, the nearly 20-year-old totem pole still looks good.
George, 75, began carving totem poles using a chainsaw in 2001 after she retired from Ford Motor Compay.
She has always loved doing small “woodsy‘ projects, but it wasn’t until a co-worker started working on “full-size carousel horses‘ that she imagined doing something as “grandiose‘ as a totem pole.
The first one took the longest to make — seven years — due to her inexperience and some family medical issues that took up a lot of her time. Subsequent totem poles went much more smoothly — the second one she was able to carve in about two months.
So far, George has created three totem poles, two of which are at family members’ homes downstate and one is at her home.
She’s currently working on her fourth and — possibly — last totem pole. This one will be going to her nephew.
Although she really enjoys working on totem poles, George said she would never consider selling them; factoring in how much time she has to put into them, she said it’s difficult putting a fair price on one, which is why she sticks to making them for herself and family.
To create the totem poles, George first finds a fully intact tree trunk of appropriate length and lays it down horizontally across two blocks that have wheels attached to them (to allow her to move the trunk in and out of her garage). After the carving work is done, it takes about a month to paint the totem pole.
Each animal she carves on the totem poles has a story attached to it: for instance, she carved a beaver on one of the totem poles after a real beaver nearly chewed through a tree on her property. Other animals were favorites of certain family members.
George’s grandkids made her a tipi to go with the totem pole on her property. They also thought of Native American-sounding names for themselves, which they painted on the teepee.
George carves out wings for the totem poles separately from the main trunk, then attaches them with a drill bit once they’re finished.
Kayakers, canoers and those tubing down the Manistee River in northern Wexford County might see George’s totem pole if they keep their eyes peeled, although she said it seems like many often don’t notice it when they pass by.
