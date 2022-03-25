REED CITY — He had patrolled the community in a police vehicle for 45 years and never knew it was there. Traveling down U.S. 10, he could only catch a glimpse of the two front-most, white bodied and green-roofed buildings, but everything below that line was a mystery.
“You come around the corner, and you come down in here, and shoot, I never even knew that it had half of what it has,” said Chuck Davis, retired Reed City police chief and owner of Camp Albright and Event Center. “And that’s when they sprung it out on me that it was for sale.”
It wasn’t really in Davis’s plan to take over a 121-year-old Christian camp, but when he was finally there, taking in the scenery, he said he had to take the chance. The Davis family purchased the property officially in winter of 2020, but the previous owners allowed them to start the renovation process a few months before then.
Established in 1901, Camp Albright was functional until about 2018, but was then left empty until Davis opened the doors again. Most of the camp’s 27 buildings were in rough shape, but Davis said with a lot of elbow grease and each family member doing their part, Camp Albright and Event Center was up and running by May 2021.
“We didn’t know it was going to be the amount of work, because there’s only six of us, and nobody’s hired to help us. We did it all. The pavilions all needed new roofs and other things, and the water lines were on top of the ground,” Davis said. “And some were just a couple inches below the ground, they all broke and froze. There was no diagram of the camp in regard to where the electrical lines go, and the water lines. A lot of trial and error.”
The tabernacle, which is the centerpiece of the property, was one of the bigger jobs. An all-new wooden floor was put in, and the walls were stripped, sanded and repainted by Davis’s daughter-in-law. Before the floor was added, Davis said the building sat on a slant, and all the pews inside the building were tilted, so the foundation also had to be propped up.
“It took us seven months to put in a new floor,” Davis said. “And we redecorated it, and it’s just a fabulous octagon.”
Much of the tabernacle’s decorum is suited to wedding ceremonies and receptions — one of the main functions of the property — but it can be used for other large group events. Some other facilities, like the cafeteria and bridesmaid quarters, were completely repainted and decorated by Davis’s wife.
Aside from hosting nuptials, Camp Albright and Event Center can be used as a weekend getaway for tubing, snowmobiling, family reunions and, its original purpose, Christian group retreats.
Because Davis’s focus is large-group events, he said he wanted to continue to include the Christian groups that made use of the camp in years past.
“I have six of them coming in this year, and the Christian camps, they have their prayer sessions. They have shows in there,” he said. “They invite groups to come in and do things while they’re here on the premises.”
The purpose for the property continues to expand as new opportunities come Davis’s way. He recently had a large company contact him about hosting their training at Camp Albright, which wasn’t his initial intention for the camp, but is a welcomed addition. Similarly, Davis hosted a motorcycle club out of Detroit, which was one of the more unique groups he’s had stay at the camp.
What really matters to Davis is maintaining the original property, no matter which groups or events come through. When the community caught wind of Davis’s purchase of the camp, many attendees from years past reached out, and some have returned to find the same camp they once knew, with a few updates.
“It’s sacred property, and I want to update it, but I don’t want to change it,” he said. “So, a lot of the people that came back last year just were blown away, because every cabin, indoors, everything has been redone, and everything is working, knock on wood.”
Making the transition from police officer to event space owner hasn’t been drastic for Davis because of his experience owning a tent, table and chairs rental company. Over the years, Davis and his family had brought up how fun it would be to own an actual wedding hall, rather than just renting out the equipment. The bug had always been in his ear about changing his career path, and once the time for retirement arrived, he saw a chance to experience the happier side of life.
“The tent company, everybody was happy; it was parties and fun things,” he said. “And so unlike police work, every day of my life for all those years, I’m dealing with problems and upset people, and irate people; where here, I’m dealing with happy people.”
Since owning Camp Albright and Event Center, Davis said he’s been able to see how far the impact of the camp has really gone.
“It’s been hard for me to go anywhere that doesn’t have a tie of some sort to Camp Albright,” he said.
In one instance, he used his camp card at a Lowe’s in Grand Rapids. The cashier noticed the camp name and told him she’d attended for years, and so had her grandfather. Owning the camp has been a way for Davis to continue to forge connections with the people of his community.
“Without them, I might as well just go up here and build a house and just live here and not let anybody come up,” he said. “I mean, this camp is for the people, and that was the whole purpose of when I got involved here.”
More information on Camp Albright and Event Center and available booking dates can be found on their website. Davis said he also continues to update their Facebook page with additional camp information and photos.
