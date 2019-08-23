CADILLAC - There's a boat in a pole barn behind Bill and Sue Cinco's house in Cadillac. And it's a beauty, a gleaming Chris Craft Holiday, one of only 112 manufactured here in 1954.
Bill Cinco restored it to her natural beauty during the 1990s.
The retired salon owner takes pride in the boat called "Special Times." But he talked about it with an intriguing blend of pride and regret as he remembered when he first fell in love with "the wooden boats."
Born and raised in Detroit, Cinco went camping with his family every summer on Higgins Lake. Their cabin was near the marina.
"There were all these beautiful boats moored there," he said. "I would help them out - I would hold the ropes. I admired the beautiful wood boats and I was always hoping for a ride."
"Upteen years later," his best friend Denny Montague bought a Chris Craft and Cinco was smitten.
"We gave Sue and Bill a ride in our 1950s Chris Craft Century Resorter on Lake Cadillac one evening," Montaugue said. "Just listening to that engine running will turn any man's head. Little did I know that Bill was hit hard by the wooden boat syndrome."
Montague encouraged his friend to "try and find one."
Cinco started searching want ads.
"I bought this boat not knowing what I was buying, the work involved," he said. "It was a Holiday and nobody knew much about it. There were several previous owners and they tried to make it into a 1965 by changing the motor, the gauges and the shifting. My intent was to bring it home and determine what I had."
Once in the water, "Special Times" was "unique and fun to drive." But then she started leaking. Cinco took it out of the water and decided to restore it to its original beauty. Which meant undoing the many changes previous owners had made.
Russ Arrand, owner of the Cadillac Boat Shop, has been restoring wooden boats for more than 30 years. He remembers talking to Cinco during the process.
"It's not that unusual for someone to restore a wooden boat on their own," Arrand said. "There are books and videos. And with Gary Hutchins's help, he helped him do the bottom, that's key."
"Gary was an expert from Torch Lake and he helped me a great deal," Cinco said. "He replaced the bottom. He allowed me to do what I wanted and gave me advice."
Mechanically minded, Cinco loved the challenge and put "thousands" of hours of study, research, and sweat labor in his project.
Boat Show
In 2002, Cinco entered the Chris Craft in the 25th annual Les Cheneaux Island Antique Wooden Boat Show.
There were 180 boats entered with 55 in the 18 to 20-foot utility boat class with "Special Times."
The boat won the Skipper's Choice Second Place, a giant nod of approval from those who judge the best of the best.
"I couldn't believe it," he said. "They had to call the name twice because our boat has the wrong interior and the wrong motor. But everybody that sees that boat says it's beautiful."
The love, the regret
Cinco expressed his love for the boat this way:
"It's more than a boat to me, it's a piece of art. I love to hear it run. But it's been too many years since it's been out of the garage. I have a hard time letting go ... I wanted to learn about the boat. I had a goal in mind and the outcome was better than I expected."
And then some regret:
"I was young and foolish, working too many hours. I shouldn't have taken it on. I didn't know what I was doing ... I jumped in over my head. I do this ... then I fight to swim and I do it. I like details, I like things a certain way and I drive everybody crazy ... I put in thousands of hours. I have to forget about that."
What now?
Cinco now spends his retirement volunteering at the Elks because "they help children and veterans." He and his wife Sue also enjoy traveling to spend time with their children and four grandchildren.
Now's he thinking he might sell the boat.
"I'd be willing to sell if I get a responsible offer," he said. "I'm still in the phone book." (231) 775-4735.
