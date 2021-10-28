CADILLAC — The streets, sidewalks and crosswalks of downtown Cadillac were bustling Wednesday with a colorful menagerie of witches, superheroes, princesses, beasts and horror movie antagonists, all clamoring for one thing — candy.
Halloween Downtown returned this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic and it was clear many of the attendees were looking forward to the event.
Mindy Faulman was one of the merchants who set up along Mitchell Street during the event, handing out candy to the passersby. Her children also helped out.
Faulman, who’s in the process of opening an ice cream shop in town with her husband, Andrew, also owns and operates the Flashback Diner in Marion.
She said the event Wednesday seemed like a return of how things used to be before the pandemic, when more people were out and about. Faulman said things have been really picking up lately at the diner, as well.
Cornerstone Staffing Solutions employee Kayla Sprik also was handing out candy on Wednesday, along with her daughter, Briella.
“It’s really nice to get out in the community and participate after not being able to for a couple of years,” Kayla said.
Monika Wessel attended the event with her family, including her young sons Obsydian and Ozzmodeus, who dressed up as Pikachu of Pokemon fame and Catboy from the Disney Jr. television series “PJ Masks.”
“We haven’t done this downtown thing before,” Monika said. “It’s nice to have everyone out, especially after last year. It was comforting. It reminded me of what it was like when I was a kid.”
More than 75 businesses and other organizations handed out candy and treats to youngsters from 4 to 6 p.m. During the event, volunteers were posted at crosswalks to help trick-or-treaters cross the street safely.
After trick-or-treating, attendees were invited to watch the PG-rated movie “Hocus Pocus” on the projector screen at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
This year’s event also included best-dressed business and best-dressed family/group contests. Photos will be posted on the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cadillac Association Facebook pages.
Online voting will take place from Oct. 28-30.
