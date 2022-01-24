CADILLAC — From the moment you step inside, your eyes are drawn to a bright, multi-colored carpet and shining overhead lights. The smells of pizza, leather skates and a well-waxed hardwood floor seep into your nose. Music of all genres bounces out of a speaker system, highlighted by the laughter and chatter of patrons of all ages. This is Michelle Froehlich’s vision for her reimagined rollerskating rink, The Spot.
“Do you know that feeling that you get when you walk into a place that just feels like home even though it’s not? That’s what I envision,” she said. “I know it’s not going to be, sit by the fire and sip on hot chocolate and watch a Christmas movie on a winter day type of home, but it’s a sense of belonging.”
Growing up, Froehlich considered herself to be a “rink rat,” spending most of her time at Cadillac’s Skatetricity — previously known as The Spot — where she had her first job. By 2008, she and her sister had purchased the rink to continue their connection to the business, and a love of rollerskating.
Ever since Skatetricity burned down in 2017, Froehlich has longed to have a rink in her community again, and she decided to take on the task herself. Creating a space for people of any age to gather, have fun and connect is her overall goal for The Spot, but it’s also to provide her daughter with the same childhood experience that she had.
“I want my daughter to have that sense of community, to have that foundation that I did have,” she said. “If there’s any place that you can go and still feel like yourself and be comfortable, and still have fun, and still be around other people instead of, you know, holding up in yourself, that’s the place that can be.”
Though an all ages pastime is a positive addition to the community, Froehlich said, in her experience, there’s a lack of local activities for kids and teens in particular. As people her age began to have children of their own, they shared with Froehlich their sadness at not having a rink in the area.
“I mean, there’s people from Traverse City that go all the way down to Big Rapids, or a couple of friends I know from Alpena that have went down to Big Rapids or Mount Pleasant or West Branch,” she said. “There’s not another one around for 40 miles.”
With all of these factors in mind, Froehlich started looking into a plot of land in the commercial district and is hoping to put down a bid “sooner than later.” A GoFundMe page has been started for The Spot Rink, and several fundraising events have been planned, including an online auction on Jan. 29.
Local businesses like Your Sister’s Closet, Michigan Coffee Co., Burke’s Waterfront and more have donated items to be auctioned off. Starting at 3 p.m., Froehlich will post the items on The Spot Facebook page one at a time, and bids can be placed in the comments.
If the land is able to be purchased, Froehlich said she’s done a fair amount of pre-planning and has an architect and an installer for the hardwood floor ready to go.
“I’m not expecting it to go without any hiccups or bumps, because you have to expect hiccups or bumps,” she said. “But pre-planning is kind of the best thing a person can do until things get rolling, and then you kind of have to roll with the punches from there.”
As her business plan comes together and more work is done to make her dream of The Spot come true, Froehlich said she’s looking forward to being able to engage and include the community in the rink.
“I fully intend and encourage other businesses and organizations to collaborate with me,” she said. “You know, get church groups out, get the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.”
If potential donators miss out on the online auction, there is a craft show fundraiser being planned for May 28 by local group Crafters for a Cause.
More information on The Spot Rink, and upcoming fundraising events, can be found on their Facebook page.
“It’s not going to be the first new thing to come to this town, and it won’t be the last new thing to come to this town,” Froehlich said. “But, it will be the spot to be in this town.”
