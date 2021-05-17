Revised Manton mill pond proposal nixes mini library, focuses on historical kiosks

MANTON — With his proposal tweaked a bit following a recent work session with city commissioners, Manton resident Chris Stronach is ready to once again present his vision for the historic Mill Pond area.
Stronach approached the commission last month with an idea to add a mini library, informational plaques, benches and other features to the mill pond. Once upon a time, a dam over Manton Creek swelled the Mill Pond waters, making it possible to fish and do other activities there. When this dam was removed in 2012 due to its deteriorated condition and other environmental factors, however, the Mill Pond shrunk significantly. Stronach said his goal was to “bridge the gap‘ between people’s memories and how the Mill Pond area looks now.
Wishing to discuss the proposal further, commissioners decided to schedule a work session where they could hash out some of the details of the plan with Stronach.
This Tuesday, Stronach will present the updated version of his plan, which no longer includes the mini library but still retains the historical focus of his original vision.
One of the reasons they decided to remove the mini library aspect of the plan was out of concern that books would end up in the pond and Manton Creek, Stronach said.
The revised plan features three two-by-two foot kiosks: two of the kiosks will feature information about the mill pond’s history, including about the gristmill that used to operate in the area many years ago. The remaining kiosk will display pictures of people fishing and doing other activities at the mill pond.
In addition, Stronach said the plan includes the placement of eight benches, six 55-gallon trash cans and relocation of the steel gate currently on the west entrance of the mill pond to the east entrance, which is a location more in line stylistically with the gate.
Stronach said his idea on how to pay for the benches is to solicit sponsorships from local businesses, which can build benches themselves or put up money for a bench to be built. Although they would only have room for eight benches in the mill pond area, Stronach said any left-over could be used at the Manton Consolidated Schools sports complex.
As for how he plans to pay for the kiosks and other features, Stronach said he’d like to organize a celebrity server night at a local diner featuring new and retired teachers from Manton Consolidated Schools.
Stronach said he’d also like to add geocaching sites and list the mill pond trail system on the fitness and travel mobile app AllTrails.
He said a number of businesses and individuals already have stepped forward offering materials and volunteering their time to make the proposal a reality.
Stronach said his plan would highlight the mill pond’s history, natural beauty and existing features, including the foot bridge and one-mile hiking trail.
Assuming the commission OKs the plan, Stronach said he’d like to have everything done by Labor Day.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. at the VFW Hall 603 State St.
