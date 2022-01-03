CADILLAC- There's been no lack of supply chain issues as communities navigate the fallout of the pandemic, but the impact isn't solely on chain corporations.
Cadillac Community Food Pantry, a branch of Revival Center Cadillac, has recently cut-down the number of items they can offer to customer due to increased prices and shortage of merchandise.
"It's definitely been changing where you've not been able to get some things that we like to give out, and just because they don't have it, you know," pantry director Thelma Meritt said. "We get most of our food from Feeding America, and the prices have went up on everything, and there's some things that just are not available anymore."
Many items that the pantry purchases from Feeding America are sold at a discounted rate, but Meritt said some food prices are comparable to the grocery store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.