CADILLAC — The amount Rexair employees donated to the Cadillac Salvation Army in a single Christmas season has multiplied by 40 times.
Rexair employees have been collecting money for the Salvation Army since 2003. That first year, employees raised $1,000, according to General Foreman Tim Payne, who spoke to Rexair employees following a Christmas breakfast and update on company business.
Ten years later, Rexair employees were donating $10,000 at Christmas time.
Last year, with the company match, employees donated $26,254.
This year, the employees dwarfed their prior giving, resulting in the company cutting a check for $44,646 to the Cadillac Salvation Army.
“Without your help, we wouldn’t be able to do everything that we do,‘ Captain R.C. Duskin told Rexair employees. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.‘
Employees from the company’s Troy location also contributed to the sum.
Captain Duskin told the Cadillac News the $44,646 donation was more than the charity expected and will boost the Salvation Army’s budget.
“It really puts us in a much stronger position financially,‘ Duskin said.
While the Salvation Army gets most of its donations at Christmas time — the bell-ringers are a Christmas staple — Christmas-time employee giving drives benefitting the Salvation Army are less common.
“This is really the only one that we have in the community,‘ Duskin said.
Payne told the Cadillac News he hoped to inspire other industrial companies in the Cadillac area to donate.
The size of this year’s Rexair donation to the Salvation Army wasn’t the only good bit of information at the breakfast.
Company leaders said that the new product (an update to the classic vacuum) is being “well-received in the field.‘
Additionally, this year, Rexair hired 19 new hourly employees and five new salaried employees. They’ll get a 2.5% increase in pay and a $600 Christmas gift, leaders announced.
They also highlighted other perks and accomplishments employees enjoy, and urged employees to use the company’s tuition reimbursement program, regardless of whether it would apply to their Rexair career.
