CADILLAC — “If you’re smart as a business, you gotta bring things back onshore.”
That’s how Rexair Vice President of Operations Mark Howie summed up the recent news of a facility expansion and return of an overseas production line.
Due to supply chain disruptions overseas, the company is in the process of bringing manufacturing of certain products back to its Cadillac facility on 7th Street and also is installing nine new injection molding machines.
According to a press release from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $3.35 million, supported by a $48,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Kentucky.
The project is expected to create nine new jobs and retain eight jobs.
“In addition, the project will establish the company’s presence and future investment in Michigan,” reads the state press release. “Rexair is focused on environmentally responsible manufacturing, and the new machines will decrease their power consumption by as much as 60%.”
Rexair, founded in 1936, is a leading direct seller and manufacturer of premium vacuum cleaning systems for residential customers. The company’s principal product, the Rainbow vacuum cleaner, is sold in countries around the globe through a network of third-party distributors. Rexair is headquartered in Troy and currently employs 228 people in Michigan.
Rexair Environmental Health and Safety Administrator Jeff Nerem said the first two injection molding machines are due to arrive in August and November, following by three more in 2023 and the final machines arriving in 2024.
Until the 1970s, Nerem said the Rainbow vacuum cleaners were made using metal parts. Nowadays, they are made using plastic parts created through the injection molding machines.
Nerem said the facility’s current molding machines are around 30 years old and were made by a company that no longer exists. The new machines will be powered solely by electricity, whereas the old machines are powered both by electricity and hydraulics.
The decision to bring production lines back to the U.S. from Asia was made in light of the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have made some materials difficult and much more expensive to obtain.
“This will be a significant savings for us,” said Nerem, who added that the move also will give the company more control over the logistics of their operations and product output.
“We should start seeing benefits from this in five to six months,” Nerem said. “Rexair is excited to be working with MEDC and the city of Cadillac in our combined efforts to grow Michigan’s economy and employment opportunities. This is truly a team effort to invest in all our futures.”
Howie commented that Cadillac is Rexair’s home and the expansion further cements the company’s future here.
“It’s good for us and it’s good for the local community,” said Howie, who added that investing more within the U.S. also helps other domestic companies, including the one that manufactures the molding machines.
“It has a multiplication effect,” Howie said.
The city of Cadillac plans to support Rexair by aiding with permitting and other requirements.
“I am thrilled to learn about Rexair’s continued commitment to reinvest in their Cadillac facility, and it is truly wonderful to see the impact of the collaborative efforts between the MEDC and the city result in such a positive outcome,” said Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia. “The creation of new positions coupled with nearly $1.4 million in capital investment will lead to more local sustainability for the Rexair facility, additional employment opportunities, and is another great example of viability of Cadillac as the place for economic development activities. A sincere thank you to both Rexair and the MEDC for making this investment in the city of Cadillac.”
On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the MEDC to announce the Rexair expansion, in addition to an American Recreational Products facility expansion in Fenton. In total, the projects are expected to create 68 new jobs and generate a total private investment of $7.7 million.
“Today’s investments by American Recreational Products and Rexair will create a combined 68 good-paying jobs for Michiganders as we continue growing Michigan’s economy and investing in every region of the state,” said Whitmer. “With jobs growing every day, unemployment decreasing at a record rate, strong small business growth, and rising wages, our economy is on the move. I will stay focused on the fundamentals that matter most to working families and communities while ensuring Michigan leads the way in key industries like manufacturing. Our state is competing more aggressively than ever before to bring more jobs and investment to Michigan to grow our economy even further.”
“The decisions by American Recreational Products and Rexair to expand in Michigan highlight the enduring strength of Michigan’s value proposition: talented workforce, diverse industries and the business environment focused on long-term economic growth,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board. “These projects are representative of our holistic, people-first approach to economic development that rewards risk-takers while further securing Michigan’s leadership in the industries that will propel our economy into the future and benefit more Michiganders.”
American Recreational Products is a subsidiary of Northern Composites, a manufacturer of composites and plastics for John Deere, Navistar, Crest Marine, Avalon Pontoons and more. American Recreational Products’ facility in Owosso has reached its capacity with no options to expand. The company has identified an existing facility in the city of Fenton that can accommodate its existing business as well as a new fiberglass product line.
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $4 million and create 59 jobs, supported by a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Minnesota and Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.