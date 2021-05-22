CADILLAC — There was talk of giving Rexair an award, but company leaders had another idea.
They wanted to work harder, get better.
Robert Atkins, an occupational safety consultant for the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA), said one of his coworkers had mentioned how well Rexair is doing. So Atkins called up the company, which has a factory on Seventh Street, and suggested that the company could get an award. He set up a meeting with Rexair about awards the factory might qualify for.
"They all politely listened, and they said no," Atkins recalled. "No, we feel that we need to work on some items."
Atkins pivoted and suggested the company participate in the Michigan Challenge Program.
He relayed the anecdote to chuckles Wednesday morning at the Rexair factory as leadership prepared to sign onto the program.
The state bills the Michigan Challenge Program as "an exciting management tool and a breakthrough in making the workplace a healthy and safe environment."
As part of the Challenge Program, MIOSHA will dive into the details of Rexair's health and safety systems and will work with the company to make improvements.
The three-year program is free for the company; other training programs from MIOSHA are "very affordable," said Jeff Nerem, environmental health and safety administrator for Rexair, who has recently used some of the agency's training.
Nerem and Atkins both said they hoped Rexair's participation in the Challenge program might inspire other local employers to tap MIOSHA for help.
"I don't think many people realize that MIOSHA offers the training aspects of all of this and they're always afraid of the inspection end of it," Nerem said.
"We want to get that word out to other companies in the Cadillac area that we do offer these services, and that we can come in and do any kind of environmental testing, anything like that to help them help their workers," Atkins said.
