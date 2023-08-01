Ribbon cutting ceremony for new pickleball courts slated for Friday

CADILLAC — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the new pickleball courts in Cadillac is scheduled for this Friday at 1:30 p.m.
In April, crews began soil work at the site of the courts at the west end of the Keith McKellop Walkway, near the old Naval Reserve building.
Connie Boice, who is the project engineer, said they’d hoped to have the courts done by Memorial Day, although Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said they had to wait a couple of months after that before they could paint the pickleball lines, to allow the concrete to fully cure.
The project included the construction of two, 20- by 44-foot pickleball courts on a slightly raised platform to prevent standing water buildup in the low-lying area.
Cadillac already has a couple of tennis courts near Diggins Hill that can be converted to pickleball use, but these will be the city’s first dedicated pickleball courts.
The project was funded in large part by a $100,000 donation from longtime resident Cliff Sjogren.
